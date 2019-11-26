Amazon Quiz Today Answers: November 26 | Win An ‘Apple IPad Pro’

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win an ‘Apple iPad Pro’.

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for November 26, 2019

1. He played the role of Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in the HBO series Game of Thrones. He has won titles like Europe’s strongest man and World’s strongest man. He celebrates his birthday today. Who is he?

a) Kit Harrington

b) Hafpor Julius Bjornsson

c) Nikolaj Coster- Waldau

d) Peter Dinklage

Answer: Hafpor Julius Bjornsson

2. Who was the first male cricketer to take a hat-trick in a World Cup ODI match?

a) Chetan Sharma

b) Kapil Dev

c) Bishan Singh Bedi

d) Dennis Lillee

Answer: Chetan Sharma

3. Google has launched a new cloud-based game streaming service. What is the name of the gaming service?

a) Google Arcadia

b) Google Playmates

c) Google Stadia

d) Google Nixplay

Answer: Google Stadia

4. Who has been conferred with the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, disarmament and development 2019?

a) David Parker

b) Bill gates

c) Greta Thunberg

d) David Attenborough

Answer: David Attenborough

5. India recently played and won their first-ever day/night test match. It was played with a pink ball against Bangladesh. Which 2 teams played the first-ever pink ball test match?

a) Pakistan vs England

b) Australia vs New Zealand

c) Ireland vs Afghanistan

d) West-Indies vs Australia

Answer: Australia vs New Zealand

