Black Friday Deals On AirPods: Here Is Where To Get The AirPods At An All Time Low Price

Black Friday 2020 will be celebrated on November 27, 2020. The day offers some of the best deals on almost all products at major shopping stores. This year the majority of shopping will be done online due to the pandemic. The Black Friday 2020 was expected to bring a lot of Black Friday deals on AirPods. A lot of people were waiting for the Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday deal to buy them at a never seen before price. Several people have been curious to know about the best Apple AirPods deal on Black Friday 2020. For all the people who are curious to know about the Black Friday deals on AirPods, here is everything you need to know.

Apple AirPods pro-Black Friday deal

AirPods Pro: $169 at Walmart

According to a report by cnet.com, Walmart is giving the best Black Friday deals on AirPods. Walmart is offering a record low prices on the AirPods pro as part of its Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday deal. As of Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Apple’s high end true wireless Airpods price is down to as low as $169. The price is by far the lowest price to date. The report also mentioned that the AirPods at this price have been sold out from the retailer. However, Amazon has also stepped in to give an Apple AirPods deal for those who could not grab the Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday deal on Walmart. Here is a look at the deal by Amazon.

AirPods Pro: $169 at Amazon and $190 at Woot

The report added that Amazon has matched the price and the high end true wireless AirPods are at the same price of $169. The units are in stock but even if they happen to sell out, the customers need not worry. as there is still another best next best option at $190. Customers in India will have to get someone to bring them along or use a third party shipping service as Walmart or Amazon will not be directly shipping them to India. The next best option for them on Apple’s wireless AirPods is at $190 on Woot. The price is a bit more than what Walmart and Amazon are offering but it is still far less than the $249 which Apple store sells it for.

Other Black Friday deals on AirPods

Apple Airpods with wired charging case is now available at $119 on Amazon. Walmart had earlier brought down the price to $99 as part of their early Black Friday deals. However, they are sold out now but are expected to return later in the festive season. Other deals on Apple AirPods variant is the AirPods with wireless charging case. The variant is available at $150 on Amazon. The wireless charging fans can save $49 as compared to Apple store price.

