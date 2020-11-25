Blizzard Black Friday Sales Brings In Huge Discounts On Some Of Iconic Releases

Blizzard is a popular video game developing company that has given the gaming community iconic releases like Overwatch, World Of Warcraft and many more. The company has recently managed to make it to the headlines for their recent Black Friday sale. Read more to know about Blizzard Black Friday Sale.
Blizzard Black Friday Sales
Currently, Blizzard has announced their Black Friday sale that is blowing up the gaming community. A number of people were asking about Blizzard Black Friday sale time. The sale is going to start from November 26 till December 2. A huge number of Black Friday deals have been shared on Blizzard’s official website. They have created a number of different Black Friday deals with some of their most popular games including World Of Warcraft and COD Modern Warfare. To help you guys out, we have listed all the sale Black Friday deals that have been shared on the official website. Read more to know about Blizzard Black Friday Sale.
Blizzard games
World of Warcraft
- Get 50% off the following for adventurers of all kinds:
- Battle for Azeroth (Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, or Digital Deluxe Upgrade)
- Battle for Azeroth Digital Deluxe Items
- Legion Digital Deluxe Items
- Warlords of Draenor Digital Deluxe Items
Overwatch
- Overwatch Standard Edition (PC only): 25% off
- Overwatch Legendary Edition (PC only): 50% off
StarCraft
- Save up to 50% on a wide variety of StarCraft II campaigns and announcers—check out the Blizzard Shop to see all of the options on sale.
- StarCraft: Remastered is also getting the Black Friday treatment, with 50% off the game, 40% off the StarCraft: Remastered
- StarCraft: Cartooned bundle, 25% off the Cartooned upgrade, and up to 30% off announcers.
Hearthstone
- Don’t miss your chance to play as more of your favourite Hearthstone Heroes and dominate in style. Through December 9, seize your chance to add Magni, Alleria, and Medivh to your collection for just $6.99 each!
Diablo III
- Diablo III: Up to 50% off
- Reaper of Souls: Up to 50% off
- Battle Chest: Up to 33% off
- Rise of the Necromancer™: Up to 33% off
- Eternal Collection: Up to 25% off
Heroes of the Storm
- Welcome to the Nexus Bundle: Up to 30% off
- Heroic Reinforcements Bundle: Up to 30% off
- 360-day Stim Pack: 33% off (available in-game only)
Call of Duty
- Modern Warfare Standard Edition: 17% off*
- Modern Warfare Operator Edition: 20% off
- Modern Warfare Operator Enhanced Edition: 20% off
- Black Ops 4: 60% off
- Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe: 50% off
- Black Ops 4 Battle Edition: 50% off
- Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass: 60% off
