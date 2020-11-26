Black Friday Deals On Nintendo Switch Games: Get The List Of Best Deals

If you are looking to purchase video games for your Nintendo Switch console, you should find various enticing deals out there with most of the popular retailers. This is also one of the best times of the year to stock up on all your favourite video game titles as you will get plenty of Black Friday deals and offers. So, let us quickly walk you through some of the best Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games.

Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals on Amazon

Buy Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code] for just $39.99 by clicking here.

Buy Just Dance 2021 - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition for just $29.99 by clicking here.

Buy Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch [Digital Code] for just $7.50 by clicking here.

Buy Luigi's Mansion 3 + Luigi's Mansion 3: Multiplayer Pack DLC Bundle - Switch [Digital Code] for just $40 by clicking here

Buy Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening - Nintendo Switch for just $40 by clicking here.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals on GameSpot

Buy Mario Tennis Aces for just $30 by clicking here.

Buy Mario Plus Rabbids Kingdom Battle for just $17.99 by clicking here.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for just $26.99 by clicking here.

Buy Hollow Knight Nintendo Switch Digital for just $7.50 by clicking here.

Buy NBA 2K21 - Nintendo Switch for just $26.99 by clicking here.

Buy Final Fantasy X-X2 HD Remaster - Nintendo Switch for just $19.99 by clicking here.

Buy BioShock: The Collection - Nintendo Switch for just $19.99 by clicking here.

Buy Catherine: Full Body - Nintendo Switch for just $24.99 by clicking here.

Buy Yoshi’s Crafted World for just $29.99 by clicking here.

Buy Fire Emblem: Three Houses for just $29.99 here.

Buy Luigi's Mansion 3 $39.99 by clicking here.

Buy The Outer Worlds for just $29.99 by clicking here.

Nintendo also has its own Cyber Deals for the holiday season which is set to run until December 2 at 11:59 PM PT. As part of the Cyber Deals sale, the gaming company is allowing Nintendo Switch gamers to save up to 50% on the purchase of digital video games. It is also offering My Nintendo members an opportunity to win Gold Points on qualifying digital purchases.

