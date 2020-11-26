Black Friday Deals On Workout Equipment: Get Yourself Started On Your Summer Body Goals

Black Friday 2020 comes on November 27, 2020. Black Friday falls on the Friday which follows the Thanksgiving in the United States every year. It marks the beginning of the shopping season for the coming festival of Christmas. Black Friday offers the biggest sale of the year across borders with over hundreds of brands participating in this national holiday. If you are a workout enthusiast or are thinking of starting to work out to burn the calories you've put on during the sitting at home during these last few months of the pandemic here's a list of Black Friday deals on workout equipment.

Black Friday deals 2020: Workout edition

The Pelton Bike - Pelton has reduced $350 off of its original price. The stationary cycle is now available at just $1,895 including delivery and assembly. The cycle allows you to exercise indoors. It helps burn your calories and exercise your legs and provides you with a 21.5 inch 1080p touch screen to track your progress.

Horizon Fitness Treadmill - This treadmill can speed up to 10 mph which is about six-minute miles. The price has been cut down to about 40%. It was available for $1000 but is now available at $600 at Dick's Sporting Goods.



FITBIT Sense Smartwatch - If you're working out on a daily basis, and hoping to reach a certain goal being able to keep a track on your progress is very important. Fitbit is a smartwatch tailor-made to track your fitness activities. The watch can help you manage your stress, analyze your sleep pattern and overall help you achieve your target in a more accessible manner. The watch was originally priced at $330 but is now on a 15% discount making its price $280. It is available on the Fitbit website.

Dyson air-purifying heater and fan - Although this one isn't really fitness equipment it does add to the experience. It removes 99.9% of allergens and pollutants and gives you the right temperature setting you would want during your workout. Initially priced at $550 the product is now available at 25% discounted price. Buy it on Dyson's website at $375.



JaxJox Dumbbell Connect - This efficient dumbbell set provides 8 different weights in one dumbbell. The product was initially priced at $450 but is now available for $400 at best buy.

IMAGE CREDITS: Unsplash