Walmart Black Friday 2020: See Some Of Best Walmart Deals On Black Friday Here

Black Friday 2020 will be celebrated on November 27, 2020. The day offers some of the best deals on almost all products at major shopping stores and chains. This year, shopping will be mostly done online because of the pandemic. The Black Friday 2020 was expected to bring a lot of assured Black Friday deals on various products. A lot of people have been waiting for the Walmart Black Friday deals 2020 to arrive. Various customers have their shortlist ready to shop on Walmart Black Friday 2020 sale. People can also check the official website of Walmart to know about all the Walmart Black Friday deals. For all the people who are curious about the Walmart Black Friday deals, here is a look at some of the best Walmart deals that are on offer according to wral.com.

Walmart Black Friday 2020

Walmart Black Friday deals on Electronics

Apple AirPods Pro at $169 (Was $219)

Apple watch series 3 (GPS) at $119 (was $209)

Samsung65” Class 7000 4K Smart TV at $478 (save $50)

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at $119 (save $60)

Powerbeats high-performance earphones at $99 (Save $50)

Fitbit Versa 2 at $129 (save 50)

Fitbit inspire 2 at $69 (save $30)

Shark self-empty navigation robot vacuum at $329 (save 70)

Onn medium party speaker at $50 (save $29)

Phillips WiFi Blu-ray disc player at $49 (save $16)

Vizio 4.1 wireless Bluetooth soundbar at $129

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset: $23 (online only)

Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, 64 GB: $299

Philips WiFi Streaming Blu-Ray and DVD Player: $49 (Reg. $65) - online only

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router: $99 (Reg. $169)

Arlo Essential Security Camera Bundle - 2 Essential Cameras with 1 Wired Video Doorbell: $249 (Reg. $349)

Gateway 14.1" FHD Ultra Slim Notebook, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ Audio, Fingerprint Scanner, Webcam, HDMI, Cortana, Windows 10 S, Google Classroom Compatible: $299 (Reg. $499)

Best Choice Products 61-Key Electronic Keyboard w/ Light-Up Keys, 3 Teaching Modes, H-Stand, Stool, Headphones: $99.99 (Reg. $190.99)

For the detailed list of items on sale in Walmart deals on Black Friday, click HERE

Black Friday Deals 2020 on kitchen products

Gibson Home Everyday Square 12-Piece Dinnerware Set: $18.99 (Reg. $30.40)

The Pioneer Woman Classic Charm 20-Piece Cutlery Set: $20 - online only

Instant Pot Viva 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $49 (Reg. $99)

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer: $49.88 (Reg. $99)

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 25-Piece Nonstick & Cast Iron Cookware Combo Set: $69

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer, 6 Quart 11-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid: $79 (Reg. $149.99)

Best Choice Products 16.9Qt 1800W 10-In-1 Family Size Air Fryer Countertop Oven, Rotisserie, Toaster, Dehydrator: $119.99 (Reg. $254.99)

Ninja® Foodi™ TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker: $139 (reg. $229)

Walmart Black Friday deals on Home, Tools and Outdoor items

Tranquility Weighted Blanket 12lb, 48" x 72": $17 - online only

Hotel Style 1200 Thread Count Cotton Rich 6-Piece Sheet Set: $25 (will be available in multiple colours and sizes)

Cricut Explore Air: $140 - online only

ZENSTYLE Outdoor Patio Steel Fire Pit - 24" Hex Shaped: $84.99 (reg. $138.32)

Hydro-Force Havana Inflatable Hot Tub Spa 2-4 person: $197 (Reg. $399.99) - online only

Sun Joe AJV1000 Cordless 8.4-Volt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Ultra-Lightweight, HEPA Filtration with EZ Clear Collection Bin, USB Charging Block and Cable Included: $34.99 (Reg. $49.99)

Lifetime 44" Impact Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop: $98 (reg. $149.99)

HART Multiple Drive 215-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: $98 (Reg. $148)

Best Choice Products 7ft Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial Christmas Pine Tree w/ 280 Lights: $104.99 ($189.99)

Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand for TVs up to 65", Multiple Finishes Available: $119.99 (Reg. $189.99)

Image Credits: Walmart Twitter