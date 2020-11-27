Does Walmart Price Match During Black Friday? See Walmart Price Match Policy Here

The US celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26, 2020, which was followed by a Black Friday the next day i.e. today on November 27, 2020. Thanksgiving and Black Friday is one of the busiest days for the shoppers and stores as it offers various offers and deals on products. As soon as the Thanksgiving and Black Friday roll around, the majority of the stores start slashing their prices on products and services and introduce various never seen before deals for their customers. The retailers are involved in a cut-throat competition from their rivals. This often confuses the customers about where to buy their desired product as almost all the stores and retailers offer it on a discounted price.

Also Read | Walmart Sells Majority Stake In Japanese Seiyu Supermarket

Also Read | Walmart Abandons Shelf-scanning Robots, Lets Humans Do Work

This is where the price matching becomes useful. Several retailers and online shopping stores match or even beat the competitor’s pricing if a customer finds a better deal somewhere else. The catch for the customers here is knowing exactly which stores are offering the Black Friday price matching and which ones don’t. As the Black Friday sale and price matching is going on, a lot of people have been curious to know about Walmart price matching policy and have been wondering does Walmart price match during Black Friday. For all the people who are curious about Walmart price match policy on Black Friday, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Walmart Black Friday 2020: See Some Of Best Walmart Deals On Black Friday Here

Also Read | Stores Open On Thanksgiving: Read About Walmart, Target & Other Store Policy

Walmart offers during Black Friday

According to a report by finder.com, Walmart is will not be taking part in Black Friday price matching. Usually, Walmart has a price matching policy but they won’t be doing it from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. This means that the customers will not be getting the Walmart price match policy from November 26, 2020, to November 30, 2020. The store has however made various products available at the lowest price till date.

Customers are advised to do research while buying products from Walmart during Black Friday sale. Otherwise, they would be facing a loss if any other store is offering the same price at a lower rate. During other time of the year, Walmart price match policy is available for the customers if a select group of 30 online stores has a better price.

Image Credits: Walmart Instagram