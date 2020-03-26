FoodMaxx Store Hours For Seniors Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

FoodMaxx is a part of Save Mart Supermarkets, which is a popular American full-service grocery store operator. It owns stores under the names Save Mart, S-Mart Foods, FoodMaxx, and Lucky. Among them, FoodMaxx has been in the business for over sixty years and is known for offering fresh and healthy products for its customers. Read on to know more about Foodmaxx hours today:

FoodMaxx store hours

FoodMaxx also provides home delivery through Instacart. Moreover, it promises to go extra lengths, during this time of uncertainty, to keep families safe. Therefore, FoodMaxx, Save Mart and Lucky stores will offer specific shopping hours for the senior citizens.

FoodMaxx senior hours

Because of the coronavirus scare, Save Mart, along with FoodMaxx and Lucky stores, will offer shopping hours to the senior citizens. All of them will dedicate a specific time slot for pregnant women, seniors, and those with compromised immune systems. FoodMaxx will hold them between 6 am to 9 am, every Tuesday and Thursday.

FoodMaxx store hours details as updated on its website

FoodMaxx has updated the information on its official website. It has written, “To provide for you and your family during this time of uncertainty, we have adjusted our store hours to restock our shelves as quickly as possible and continuously clean our stores. See the latest information on our stores, including modified store hours.

Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 AM - 9 AM - Special shopping hours for Seniors and guests with Compromised Health.

Thank you for helping your most vulnerable neighbours at this time. Please honour the special hours we have set aside to allow them to safely shop our stores."

Other stores

Save Mart Supermarkets are situated in Northern California and Northern Nevada. Apart from them, various stores have dedicated their time slots for senior people. Sam's Club, a retail warehouse club operated by Walmart, has also announced its new store timings from 8 am to 8 pm, between Monday to Saturday.

