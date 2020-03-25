The Debate
Big Bazaar Open Amid Lockdown: Here's How You Can Check If Your Local Store Is Operational

General News

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, one of India's popular hypermarkets- Big Bazaar has announced that it will be providing home delivery services

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, in this crucial time, one of India's popular hypermarkets- Big Bazaar has announced that it will be providing home delivery services. They have further listed stores providing services pan India amid the lockdown situation.

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN CHECK IF THE BIG BAZAAR CLOSE TO YOUR HOUSE IS OPEN

Big Bazaar had also listed the places where it delivers in Mumbai and respective phone numbers where one can call and order their groceries. The brand also has a website from where you can order anything and the item will be delivered at your doorstep.

With a 21-day lockdown being imposed, here's what the official notification has to say about grocery stores and deliveries:

  • "Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder" are allowed to be open.
  • It adds, "District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes."
  • Specific to home deliveries, it goes on to state, "Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce is allowed."

PM's appeal

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. 

PM Modi also appealed to the people that there was no need to panic and also assured that all the essential commodities would be available and also advised people to not hoard essential items.   

List of essential services to be functioning

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines with a list of essential services that will remain open amid the 21-day lockdown.

