The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sams Club Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Crisis

Shopping

Sams Club is one of the popular clubs in the United States of America. Here are Sams Club senior hours and normal timings during the Coronavirus crisis.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
sams club senior hours

American company Sam's Club is a retail warehouse club owned and operated by Walmart. The company recently announced its store timings. Its store timings are similar to that of other stores but Sam Club's senior hours are different from that of other stores. It has changed its hours due to Coronavirus. Take a look at Sams Club senior hours and normal hours.

ALSO READ | South Korea Reports Downward Trend With Fewer Than 100 New Coronavirus Cases

Sams Club senior hours

There was a question on people's mind that does Sams have special hours for seniors? Yes, there are special hours for senior citizen at Sam’s Club. It is following the footsteps of many American companies and is adjusting hours of operation the same as them.

Sam's Club senior timings are from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Saturday and on Sundays its timings are from 9 am to 6 pm. Speaking about its normal timings, they are from 9 am to 8 pm and the days are Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the timings will be from 10 am to 6 pm. This is to ensure that its associates have time to restock, clean and sanitise each club. These timings were implemented from March 17, 2020. Sam's Club has been taking the required precautions for Coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Is DMart Open Or Closed Today Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak In India?

Coronavirus cases in the United States

The coronavirus cases in the United States have been increasing rapidly. The total cases in the United States are 46,447 out of which the active cases are 45,545, recovered cases are 315 and fatal cases are 587. The United States is also providing drive-thru services for people to visiting the stores and is also checking whether people are infected with the virus.  

ALSO READ | Is Big Bazaar Open Today In India? Check Out Big Bazar's Announcement

ALSO READ | Despite Coronavirus Lockdown, Mumbai's Dadar & UP's Prayagraj Witness Morning Mandi Crowds

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
positive
NORTH-EAST'S FIRST COVID CASE
COVID-19
COVID-19: USE OF HYDROXYCHLOQUINE
Shaheen Bagh
DELHI POLICE CLEARS SHAHEEN BAGH
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
CHANCELLOR MERKEL TESTS NEGATIVE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK GOVT: CORONAVIRUS NOT DEADLY