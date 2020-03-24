Sams Club Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Crisis

American company Sam's Club is a retail warehouse club owned and operated by Walmart. The company recently announced its store timings. Its store timings are similar to that of other stores but Sam Club's senior hours are different from that of other stores. It has changed its hours due to Coronavirus. Take a look at Sams Club senior hours and normal hours.

Sams Club senior hours

There was a question on people's mind that does Sams have special hours for seniors? Yes, there are special hours for senior citizen at Sam’s Club. It is following the footsteps of many American companies and is adjusting hours of operation the same as them.

Sam's Club senior timings are from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Saturday and on Sundays its timings are from 9 am to 6 pm. Speaking about its normal timings, they are from 9 am to 8 pm and the days are Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the timings will be from 10 am to 6 pm. This is to ensure that its associates have time to restock, clean and sanitise each club. These timings were implemented from March 17, 2020. Sam's Club has been taking the required precautions for Coronavirus.

Dear members, in order to give our associates time to clean, sanitize and restock our clubs, we are announcing new temporary club hours. pic.twitter.com/lxOyJNDfb9 — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus cases in the United States

The coronavirus cases in the United States have been increasing rapidly. The total cases in the United States are 46,447 out of which the active cases are 45,545, recovered cases are 315 and fatal cases are 587. The United States is also providing drive-thru services for people to visiting the stores and is also checking whether people are infected with the virus.

Federal #COVID19 drive-thru testing sites have opened in the parking lots of two of our stores in the Chicago area. These sites will test only first responders and healthcare workers who may have been exposed to the virus. https://t.co/MIZcT4qj8U pic.twitter.com/opNsYk21mN — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) March 22, 2020

