Google Pay 2020 Stamps: Here's How To Get The Coveted Disco Stamp

Google Pay 2020 stamps are the new way to earn some money while doing the bare minimum. A customer using Google Pay can earn up to ₹2020 with the new stamps available on the application. All you have to do is earn all the stamps that have been put up. The main motive is to figure out how to get disco stamp in Google Pay. The collection game is a promotional activity similar to the one which was held around Diwali 2019. Here is a look at how to get disco stamp in Google Pay and win money.

What are Google Pay 2020 stamps and their benefits?

Google pay stamps are a bunch of virtual stamps that a user is expected to collect. The stamps include images of Sunglasses, DJ, Balloon, Pizza, Selfie, Toffee, and Disco. The Google Pay disco stamp will mark the end of the quest. The contest is currently running and ends on December 31, 2019. At the end of the contest, Google pay has promised a reward for the winner who collects all the Google Pay 2020 stamps. There are also rewards for the user as each layer of the cake is completed. The final gift is also expected to go up to ₹20 lakhs. The details about the cake were also released by Google Pay on their official Twitter handle. Have a look at the cake here.

Remember stamps? Yeah, they remember you too. Let's catch up. #2020Stamps live on the Google Pay app! pic.twitter.com/L2VJJ5TA6d — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) December 25, 2019

How to get disco stamp in Google Pay:

How to get disco stamp in Google Pay has been one of the most commonly asked questions about the stamp quest. Disco stamp is the most difficult of all the Google Pay 2020 stamps to get. Here is an easy answer to how to get disco stamp in Google Pay.

Go to the Google Pay app and select Urban Clap offer Go to 'book now' and continue Select one of the options to go with. (Men or Women) Select an option for ₹239 Enter your address details. Transfer the money and get the scratch card. Use

How to get the other Google Pay 2020 stamps?

One can pay ₹98 or more to a business, Google Pay user, or Spot. On can also spend ₹300 or above on a bill will get one a stamp Purchasing a mobile recharge of ₹98 or more will get one a stamp. Inviting friends to download Google Pay will also get you the stamp if the friend uses the right referral code. One can also get a stamp by gifting one. You will only receive one after your gift is accepted. One can scan the number ‘2020’ to get the stamp. Watch the on-air ads about Google Pay will also gain the user a stamp.

Read | Must-have Apps On Your Smartphone If You Live In Mumbai; M-indicator To Google Pay

Read | Google Pay App Agrees To Store Customers' Payments Data Locally In India

Conditions of Google Pay 2020 stamps:

The Google Pay 2020 stamps offer is unavailable in the state of Tamil Nadu If one has earned more than ₹9000 in the fiscal year, they will not be eligible for the Google Pay 2020 stamps contest. The reward money will be transferred to the user’s UPI enabled savings account. If it does not exist, the money won through the Google pay 2020 stamps will be lost.

Read | How To Get 2020 Google Pay New Year Stamps? Here Are 4 Simple Steps

Read | Rangoli Google Pay Stamp: When Is The Last Day To Collect Them?