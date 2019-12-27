Google Pay 2020 Stamps: How To Earn Selfie Stamp On The App And Win Prize Money

It is a cakewalk to earn Rs. 2020 for all Google Pay application users this new year, as the media giant has announced their New year special offer, 'Google pay 2020 stamps'. As a part of their new year celebrations, Google Pay will be giving away rewards ranging from Rs 202 - Rs. 2020, for its google pay application users, who collect stamps like Disco, Toffee, Balloon, DJ, Sunglasses, Selfie and Pizza, by following prescribed rules and regulations. Additionally, users can also get bonus rewards on completing each layer of cake. It should be noted that this is a limited period offer and will run until December 31, 2019.
Remember stamps? Yeah, they remember you too. Let's catch up. #2020Stamps live on the Google Pay app! pic.twitter.com/L2VJJ5TA6d— Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) December 25, 2019
There are seven different stamps available as a part of 'Google pay 2020 stamps', and there are different ways of collecting these stamps to earn the coveted prize. Here is how to earn selfie stamp to inch towards winning Rs. 2020.
