Google Pay 2020 Stamps: How To Earn Selfie Stamp On The App And Win Prize Money

It is a cakewalk to earn Rs. 2020 for all Google Pay application users this new year, as the media giant has announced their New year special offer, 'Google pay 2020 stamps'. As a part of their new year celebrations, Google Pay will be giving away rewards ranging from Rs 202 - Rs. 2020, for its google pay application users, who collect stamps like Disco, Toffee, Balloon, DJ, Sunglasses, Selfie and Pizza, by following prescribed rules and regulations. Additionally, users can also get bonus rewards on completing each layer of cake. It should be noted that this is a limited period offer and will run until December 31, 2019.

Remember stamps? Yeah, they remember you too. Let's catch up. #2020Stamps live on the Google Pay app! pic.twitter.com/L2VJJ5TA6d — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) December 25, 2019

How to earn selfie stamp in google pay?

There are seven different stamps available as a part of 'Google pay 2020 stamps', and there are different ways of collecting these stamps to earn the coveted prize. Here is how to earn selfie stamp to inch towards winning Rs. 2020.

You can win the Google Pay selfie stamps by using Google Pay for paying to a business, spot, or any other Google Pay user. This will help you collect a stamp with every transaction. Following this method, a Google Pay user can collect a maximum of five Google Pay 2020 stamps daily. The transaction amount must be ₹98 or more. If you use Google Pay for bill payments or mobile top-ups, you can earn Google Pay selfie stamps. The only criteria for winning the stamp is the bill amount should be more than Rs. 300. You can collect a maximum of 5 Google Pay 2020 stamps daily through this method. The other way to earn the Google Pay selfie stamps is by listening to on-air ads of Google Pay on Youtube. This will help you earn a maximum of two google pay selfie stamps daily. Inviting a friend to google pay using a unique referral code also makes you eligible for Google Pay 2020 stamps offer, where with every invite you can earn a stamp. You can only collect the Google Pay 2020 stamps only after your invited friend makes his first-ever successful payment on Google Pay. You can only collect 1 stamp per unique friend you invite that results in a successful friend invitation, up to a maximum of 5 Google Pay 2020 stamps daily through this method.

