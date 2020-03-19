Is Big Bazaar Open Today In India? Check Out Big Bazar's Announcement

Big Bazaar is one of the popular shopping centres in India. The brand also has a website from where you can order anything and the item will be delivered at your doorstep. There has been a lot of chaos due to the Coronavirus and Big Bazaar has been one of the crowded places during this time.

Is Big Bazaar open today?

As per reports, in Delhi, there has been a notice issued that all the shopping centres and malls will be closed until April 15. As per now, Big Bazaar will be open today at 10 am. In Mumbai, people also have been in a chaotic situation and they have been asking is Big Bazaar open today or closed? Big Bazaar is open in Mumbai. As per reports, It is not confirmed when will Big Bazaar close.

Big Bazaar services

Big Bazaar has also been providing home delivery services in Bengaluru. They mentioned phone numbers of specific areas in Bengaluru. You can also contact them on WhatsApp.

Your wellbeing is our priority. We have initiated Home Delivery services in Bengaluru. Call or Whatsapp to place order and we will deliver them at your door step. Tag your friends and relatives in Bengaluru to pass this information to them. pic.twitter.com/pfxxobzgtO — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 17, 2020

Big Bazaar's safety measures

Big Bazaar recently tweeted about the safety of people and they listed down some points to ensure safety. All the staff members of Big Bazaar have been wearing a mask to ensure safety. There has been a high level of security at the entrance of Big Bazaar. There is a temperature sensor machine at the entry for staff and customers.

They have also provided sanitizers at the entry, cash counters and other places to maintain good hygiene. They have also been disinfecting trolleys, baskets and toilets.

Your wellbeing is our priority!

✅ Masks for all our staff

✅ Temperature sensor at entry both for staff and customers.

✅ Alcohol-based sanitizers at entry

✅ Disinfecting trolleys, baskets, and toilets

✅ Sanitized trial rooms, cash counters, shelves etc pic.twitter.com/2x4OGu1ohs — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 16, 2020

