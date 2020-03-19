The Debate
Is Big Bazaar Open Today In India? Check Out Big Bazar's Announcement

Shopping

People of India have been facing problems due to the deadly virus that is affecting people slowly. Read more to know whether is Big Bazaar open today in India.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
is big bazaar open

Big Bazaar is one of the popular shopping centres in India. The brand also has a website from where you can order anything and the item will be delivered at your doorstep. There has been a lot of chaos due to the Coronavirus and Big Bazaar has been one of the crowded places during this time. 

ALSO READ | Big Brother Germany Contestants To Be Told About Coronavirus Tonight Through A Live Stream

Is Big Bazaar open today?

As per reports, in Delhi, there has been a notice issued that all the shopping centres and malls will be closed until April 15. As per now, Big Bazaar will be open today at 10 am. In Mumbai, people also have been in a chaotic situation and they have been asking is Big Bazaar open today or closed? Big Bazaar is open in Mumbai. As per reports, It is not confirmed when will Big Bazaar close.

ALSO READ | Closure Of Malls, Colleges May Lead To Variation In Passenger Journey Figures: Delhi Metro

Big Bazaar services 

Big Bazaar has also been providing home delivery services in Bengaluru. They mentioned phone numbers of specific areas in Bengaluru. You can also contact them on WhatsApp. 

Big Bazaar's safety measures 

Big Bazaar recently tweeted about the safety of people and they listed down some points to ensure safety. All the staff members of Big Bazaar have been wearing a mask to ensure safety. There has been a high level of security at the entrance of Big Bazaar. There is a temperature sensor machine at the entry for staff and customers.

They have also provided sanitizers at the entry, cash counters and other places to maintain good hygiene. They have also been disinfecting trolleys, baskets and toilets. 

ALSO READ | Punjab: Malls, Shopping Complexes Shut Till Mar 31; Curbs On Gatherings At Marriage Palaces

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Dubai Witnesses Vacant Tourist Spots, Empty Malls Amid Pandemic Scare

First Published:
COMMENT
