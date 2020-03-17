Big Brother Germany Contestants To Be Told About Coronavirus Tonight Through A Live Stream

The entire world has been facing a crisis situation at the moment as the Coronavirus pandemic has been claiming lives around the world. The contestants of the reality show, Big Brother Germany, are still unaware of the situation as they are detached from the rest of the world. The team working behind the show has decided to reveal the news to them through a special live show.

Big Brother Germany contestants to be told about Coronavirus

People around the globe have been talking about how Big Brother Germany contestants are unaware of the Coronavirus crisis situation. The team related to the show has decided to give away the news to the people in the house through a live stream. The official Instagram handle of Big Brother Germany also posted this plan. They have mentioned in the caption for the post how they are planning to reveal the coronavirus situation through a live stream on March 17, at 19:00. They have also mentioned that Jochen Schropp and Dr. Andreas Kaniewski will be the ones interacting with the fourteen men and women in the house. Have a look at the post here.

Read Mohanlal's 'Big Brother' Wins Hearts, Fans Hail Its 'intriguing Plot'

Also read Pavan Varma Backs Prashant Kishor's Seat-sharing Demand, Slams BJP's Big Brother Attitude

Twitteratis wish to watch the show

A number of people on Twitter have been talking about how the Big Brother Germany contestants are unintentionally in quarantine since February 10. A few people can be seen talking about how they wish they were in the contestants' place as the situation is distressing. On the other hand, a few people wish to see the reactions of the contestants as they get to know. Have a look at the reactions here.

Is it wrong that I'm slightly jealous of a group of people in Germany on a tv show that are completely unaware there is a global pandemic? #BigBrotherGermany — SimplySharonNH (@SimplySharonNH) March 17, 2020

Seriously, I don’t watch reality TV..but I’d like to see this episode!!



Damn it, it should be streamed live with subtitles #bigbrothergermany #bigbrother — AC Junior (@CamJunior1972) March 17, 2020

Loving that the German big brother house have NO idea about this pandemic and will be held in there for longer, and told why on national tv. That is entertainment. #COVID19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #BigBrother #bigbrothergermany — Pixie (@pixiewrites1) March 16, 2020

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Big Brother Germany

Read Mammootty's 'Shylock' Opening Box Office Collection Beats 'Darbar' And 'Big Brother'

Also read Dhanush's 'Pattas' To Mohanlal's 'Big Brother' And Other South Movies Releasing This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.