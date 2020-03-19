The Debate
Kroger Senior Hours: Shopping Hours Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As per reports, the CEO of Kroger has said that the retail shop is testing to open its stores for a brief time to senior citizens. Kroger Senior Hours details.

kroger senior hours

Kroger is a popular American retail company established by Bernard Kroger in the year 1883. It is reportedly the largest supermarket when it comes to revenue in the US. As older Americans are at higher risk currently due to the outbreak of coronavirus many grocery stores in America are making special provisions for elderly people.

As per reports, the CEO of Kroger has said that the retail shop is testing to open its stores for a brief time to senior citizens. It will be soon implemented by them to provide an opportunity for senior citizens to shop for the hard-to-get items they require during the Coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Kroger has updated its store timings on their official website.

According to Kroger’s official website, these are the updates hours of the store during Coronavirus breakout:

  • Ashland, KY: 7 am to 10 pm

  • Cincinnati, OH; Dayton, OH; Northern, KY: 7 am to 9 pm

  • Columbus, OH; Toledo, OH: 7 am to 10 pm

  • Georgia: 8 am to 9 pm

  • Houston, TX Region: Most stores are open from 7 am to 10 pm                       

  • Indianapolis, IN; Central IN store locations; Peoria, IL: 7 am to 10 pm

  • Michigan: 7 am to 10 pm

  • Middle TN store locations; Knoxville, TN; Huntsville, AL; Bowling Green, KY: 6 am to 10 pm

  • South Eastern OH (Belpre, Marietta, Proctorville): 7 am to 10 pm

  • Southern Alabama store locations: 8 am to 9 pm

  • South Carolina: 8 am to 9 pm

  • Tri-Cities, TN store locations: 7 am to 10 pm

  • Virginia: 7 am to 10 pm

  • West Virginia: 7 am to 10 pm

Kroger has also been taking social initiatives to help people during the pandemic issue. They are taking special measures to keep their stores clean. Kroger has also donated $3 million to communities in this critical time of need.

