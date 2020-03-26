Ogden Liquor Store Hours For Seniors Amid The COVID-19 Outbreak

Ogden’s Own Distillery is the largest independent distillery in the state. It is known for its spirits including Porter’s Whiskey and Five Wives Vodka. It boasts of its fine handcrafted liquors. Ogden's liquid store offers on-site tastings at its distillery. Read on to know more about Ogden hours today:

Ogden liquor store hours

Ogden's Own offers tastings between Tuesday to Friday between 12 to 5 pm. It also provides its services on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. Moreover, you can call on the number provided on its website to know more details.

Ogden senior hours

Ogden's liquid store hours will remain the same amid the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, there are no senior hours for the same. For further information, you can visit their website.

Ogden's Own to make a donation

Recently, Ogden's Own announced that it would donate all the profits that they made in March and April to local staff members and employees of Utah’s bar and restaurant community. According to a report, Ogden resident Charlie Trentelman took initiative to encourage the state’s residents to continue patronizing local restaurants and leaving a big tip with dine-out options. Besides, the independent distillery has extended its charity by offering a line of protection to Utah’s residents, hospitals and stores.

It has come to our attention that some have bought our hand sanitizer & are trying to price gouge the public. We DO NOT condone this action & it is entirely unethical. Check out our FB for more info & updated security measures: https://t.co/77W4FunnCR. Be kind & be thoughtful.🙏 pic.twitter.com/5FpVp2PSGm — Five Wives Vodka (@FiveWivesVodka) March 25, 2020

Ogden's Own is producing hand sanitizer

After working their part for the restaurant and bar community, Ogden’s Own decided to make hand sanitizers. According to a report, the distillery did not have the right type of license for the same. However, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau waived license requirements which stood in the Ogden’s way of creating the product.

As per a report, Ogden’s Own is selling hand sanitizer bottles for 50 cents per ounce. Moreover, it is allowing other brands to sell hand sanitizer and recommends them to charge 79 cents per ounce. According to the company’s social media, the sanitizer comprises of ethyl alcohol (80%), glycerin, hydrogen peroxide, and purified water.

Ogden's Own Distillery will be open tomorrow, 3/21 from 11-3pm @ 3075 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT



Hand sanitizer: We have limited supplies of 2 oz sprays and 8 oz pumps. Limited to one per person or you can bring your own container! #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #CoronaCrisis #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/3f9VnTFmFn — Five Wives Vodka (@FiveWivesVodka) March 20, 2020

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, it has been prioritizing the supply of sanitizer to medical facilities, medical personnel, and the general public on the first-come, first-serve basis. Recently, due to the limited availability of sprays and pumps, it also offered people to bring their own containers to buy hand sanitizer. To keep you updated, the company will make its further announcements on its social media.

