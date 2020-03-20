The Debate
Meijer New Store Hours Announced Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak

Shopping

Meijer new store hours have been announced in order to ensure the safety of the customers along with fulfilling sanitization needs. Read to know more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
meijer new store hours

Meijer is one of the most well-known groceries and supermarket chains across the USA. Meijer has been a big part of the US retail business since 1934 and has been providing 24 -hours service to customers in need of groceries and other day-to-day life necessities. But, due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the USA, various groceries and supermarkets have chopped down their working hours in order to maintain sanitization and the safety of people while ensuring that sufficient goods are available for every customer. Now, the 24-hours Meijer superstore chain has also decided to stay open only for specific hours during the day.

Also read: 'Lowes' New Store Hours Declared Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak; Read To Know More

Meijer new store hours

The official Meijer store Twitter account revealed it recently that due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the USA, dedicated shopping hours have been decided in order to ensure the safety of the public. In the tweet, Meijer has also appreciated the patience of the customers as they work through the outbreak.

Also read:  'Aldi' new store hours have changed; Here are the latest timings of the supermarket

As per reports, Meijer stores will now open at 8 AM every day and shut down at 10 PM. Thought the supermarket will operate on fixed hours, pay-at-the-pump services will remain open for 24 hours. Besides this, Meijer has also dedicated time and day slots for senior citizens and people with chronic diseases. Every Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 AM. Besides this, dedicated shopping time for Meijer employees have also been allocated on Mondays and Wednesday between 7-8 AM. 

Also read: Jewel Senior hours: Jewel-Osco introduces shopping hours for elderly

Also read:  Kroger Senior Hours: shopping hours amid Coronavirus outbreak

Also read:  What are Target's senior hours amidst the Coronavirus scare?

First Published:
COMMENT
