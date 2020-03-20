Meijer New Store Hours Announced Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak

Meijer is one of the most well-known groceries and supermarket chains across the USA. Meijer has been a big part of the US retail business since 1934 and has been providing 24 -hours service to customers in need of groceries and other day-to-day life necessities. But, due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the USA, various groceries and supermarkets have chopped down their working hours in order to maintain sanitization and the safety of people while ensuring that sufficient goods are available for every customer. Now, the 24-hours Meijer superstore chain has also decided to stay open only for specific hours during the day.

Meijer new store hours

The official Meijer store Twitter account revealed it recently that due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the USA, dedicated shopping hours have been decided in order to ensure the safety of the public. In the tweet, Meijer has also appreciated the patience of the customers as they work through the outbreak.

Meijer is committed to serving our customers during this time. In order to do that best, we're adjusting store hours and adding dedicated shopping hours for certain groups. We appreciate your patience as we work through these trying times. To learn more: https://t.co/PbWT8RZfOk — Meijer (@meijer) March 19, 2020

As per reports, Meijer stores will now open at 8 AM every day and shut down at 10 PM. Thought the supermarket will operate on fixed hours, pay-at-the-pump services will remain open for 24 hours. Besides this, Meijer has also dedicated time and day slots for senior citizens and people with chronic diseases. Every Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 AM. Besides this, dedicated shopping time for Meijer employees have also been allocated on Mondays and Wednesday between 7-8 AM.

Meijer has no plans to close any stores. However, we're suspending service at our meat counters and deli salads so that our team members can prepare those items for sale in our self-refrigerated cases. Our teams are working hard to ensure customers have the products they need. pic.twitter.com/wSG52P2pIs — Meijer (@meijer) March 15, 2020

