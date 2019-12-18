Realme Buds Air: All You Need To Know About Realme's Newest Device

The CEO of Realme Madhav Sheth recently was spotted commenting on the Apple air pods when he gave the audience a glimpse of Realme Buds Air, where called it his own version of Airpods. Finally, Realme has officially launched the product with the name of Realme Buds Air and it is being sold at an affordable price of ₹3,999 as compared to the Airpods.

About Realme Buds Air

The Realme Buds air looks a lot like the Airpopds, however, the LED indicator shows the battery and the connectivity status. The only noticeable difference is the small pairing button that you would need to hold for three seconds to activate the pairing mode. The design of the device is sleek and offers a regal finish. According to a few tech portals, the connectivity on the Realme Buds air is far superior in comparison to its competitors. The device also comes with the option to choose from three different colours which are, White, Black and Yellow.

The sound

One of the most important things the company has emphasized is the sound of their new device. Realme is known for producing a variety of earphones which premium sound quality. The makers have also collaborated with the international artist to ensure optimum results are delivered to its customers. The Buds Air is no different, real me has worked on the sound intricately and made sure it has a good audio range and uses a 12mm driver which makes the hearing experience feel surreal. The Buds Air can easily capture guitar tones and offers a good hearing range for highs and lows in a song. However, the bass in the Buds Air is comparatively low, which may be debatable from user to user. For example, in the song Senorita by Camilla Cabello, the drum beats are subdued, however, the Claps from Apna Time Aayega can be heard perfectly well.

Battery

Realme claims that the Buds Air can offer up to three hours of life while listening to it continuously. The case, on the other hand, offers 17 hours of battery life. In conclusion, the Buds Air can easily last for above two hours on daily usage on a busy day, according to a few tech channels.

