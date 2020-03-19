'Safeway' Senior Hours: Know About The Timings And Initiatives Taken By The Store

In light of Coronavirus, the world is coming together to help each other combat this life-threatening disease. The supermarket giant Safeway has come up with an idea of having senior shopping hours for seniors of 65 years and above. The Safeway senior hours have been implemented keeping in mind that the senior members of the society are more vulnerable and can catch the virus more easily.

What are the Safeway senior hours? What are the senior shopping hours near me?

if you're wondering, 'When is Safeway open at special hours for seniors?', the Safeway hours set aside for seniors will occur on every Tuesday and Thursday, as per an article on a news portal. These Safeway shopping hours will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2020. It will go on till 9 in the morning. The store typically opens at 6 am or 7 am in the morning, so these dedicated Safeway hours will go on till 9 a.m.

Safeway has also come up with an initiative where they are not keeping the stores open at the Bay Area open for 24 hours in a day, which were the regular Safeway hours. The workers will use the time to give a thorough deep clean to the place when it is closed. They would stock shelves during those times and also sanitise the whole place. The store had tweeted about the Safeway shopping hours on their Twitter account:

Safeway is not the only store who has taken up this initiative of senior hours for the senior citizens. Target also announced on Wednesday that they will have a dedicated shopping hour for seniors during the first hour every day after they open. Similar to Safeway shopping hours, Zanotto's market in San Jose also has the same hours from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Whole Foods announced that an hour before the store officially opens at 9 a.m., it will open for senior citizens to shop.

