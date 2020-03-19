The Debate
Delhi CM Issues Directives Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Urges People To Work From Home

General News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued directives for the people and organizations in the national capital amid the Coronavirus crisis. 

Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued directives for the people and organisations in the national capital amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister directed all the educational institutions to be shut till March 31. Along with it, he urged the people of Delhi for work from home as much as possible. 

Two Coronavirus patients in Delhi recover

On Sunday, two persons undergoing treatment for Coronavirus infection in Delhi were discharged from hospitals following their recovery, authorities said. So far, Delhi has seen over ten positive cases including a patient who died. Of these, two persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals have been discharged following treatment, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

Read: Will COVID 19 go away with warmer weather? Here are some myths that are busted by WHO

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 173 countries in the world and one international conveyance - the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan. Presently, there are around 219,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 8,961 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 yet, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

Read: Aaditya Thackeray reviews preparations to deal with COVID in Mumbai suburbs

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has reached 182. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. A third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi. 

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

Read: AAP asks Centre to give financial help to Delhi traders hit due to coronavirus

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases soar over 180, PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

First Published:
COMMENT
