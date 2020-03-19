Special Albertsons Senior Hours For Those Who Are Vulnerable Due To Coronavirus Scare

Amidst the global outbreak of novel Coronavirus or COVID-19, several general stores around the globe have taken special considerations of people who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus transmission. The stores have started out with special senior shopping hours, even for people with compromised immunity system. Several people panicking about running out of groceries and supplies. However, stores like Albertsons is open and are providing extreme services.

Albertsons senior hours

According to the official website of the Albertsons, their stores are going to remain open. They have released a statement that the Albertsons senior shopping hours will be designated for senior citizens and vulnerable population on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Reports suggest that special permits for those with a weakened immunity will be required in writing from the doctors. Only then will these people be allowed in Albertsons hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Is Albertsons open?

Albertsons is open for all. However, everyone has to follow the proper guidelines. The store entrance will also mark with testing kits for any fever. So Albertsons is open with extreme measures taken for safety and preventing further spread of COVID-19.

Here is Albertsons senior hours tweet

Senior shopping hours

It is specified in the report released by Albertsons CEO, Vivek Sankaran, that senior shopping hours will start from 7 am in the morning to 9 am. No other shoppers can be allowed within these hours. These hours need to be checked pre-hand in different branches.

Albertsons opening hours

Generally, Albertsons hours are open for the general public between 9 am to 9 pm all days throughout the week. However, during these Albertsons hours on the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, all compromised people will be provided with sanitization and hand washing options. According to the website, working staff of Albertsons will be provided with safety equipment and proper training.

Special care has been taken according to the official website regarding Albertsons senior hours

Image Credits: Official Website of Albertsons, post regarding Albertsons senior hours.

