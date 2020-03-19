Nushrat Bharucha Gets Checked For Temperature While Shopping Amid COVID-19 Scare; See Pics

Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting people across the world. Testing and examination of suspected people are held at several places. This includes even celebs, as popular celebrity Nushrat Bharucha was recently scanned by security on her outing.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha Looks Effortlessly Stunning In These High-slit Gowns; See Pics

Nushrat Bharucha got scanned while shopping

Nushrat Bharucha was seen at a well-known place for grocery shopping, as per reports. During her venture, she was seen face to face with a security guard who scanned the actor. In the pictures on the internet, Nushrat is standing still while the security person is holding a device and a red dot can be seen on Nushrat’s head. In another picture, the Pyaar Ka Punchanam star was also seen sharing a laugh with the guard.

Nushrat Bharucha wore a black colour round neck full sleeves t-shirt. She paired it with Khaki colour trousers and sneakers. Nushrat also had a sling bag and wore gloves, but was spotted without a mask. She even waved at paparazzi while she was getting checked. Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's photos from the incident at the mall.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha's Best Songs From "Dream Girl" | WATCH

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Chhalaang' Get New Release Date

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha's Stunning Photos And Videos From 'Chhalaang' Promotions

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in Dream Girl (2019) opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie received praises and it was super hit at the box office, as per reports. She will next appear with Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang. Directed by Hansal Mehta, it is said to be a satirical, black comedy movie. Chhalaang is scheduled to release on June 12, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.