'Stop And Shop' Declares Senior Hours; Here Are The Details Of Shopping Time For Elderly

Grocery stores around the nation are taking their own safety measures to stop the Coronavirus outbreak. As people are isolating themselves in their houses and maintaining social distancing, grocery stores are acting up in order to put an end to this global panic from their end.

Some of the grocery stores are taking multiple safety measures to take care of the elderly. Some shops have implemented custom hours only for elderly people and senior citizens. Read on to know more about Stop and Shop hours for senior citizens:

Stop and Shop senior shopping hours for the elderly

According to reports, shopping stores like Dollar General and Stop and Shop will be kept open for senior citizens and those who have a higher risk of getting affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. Stop and Shop in Massachusetts, started its Senior citizen shopping hours on Thursday. The Stop and Shop stores will be open for people above 60 years between 6 am to 7 am.

The shop owners believe that there is a need to make sure that, people who have a high level of susceptibility to the Coronavirus should be given opportunities to have a more pleasant shopping experience. The special hours for elderly citizens will be a boon for them given the fact that people above a certain age have more chances of getting severely affected by the coronavirus.

Stop and Shop policies currently do not focus on establishing a crowd limit, but it has been stated that each shop is closely sticking to the guidance given by the local government.

The spokesperson of Stop and Shop revealed that they do not know for sure what demands will the government make until Thursday. Also, the company is not concerned about the space between the customers mainly because of the shop sizes of the Stop and Shop outlets.

