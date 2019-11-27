Target Black Friday 2019: Check Out The Best Deals At Target Here

Stores all over the USA have released their Black Friday 2019 advertisements and they surely look like God-sent gifts for shopaholics. Many online stores even have previews of the deals available. Hence, this time of the year is the best days of the year to shop with price slashes across all stores. American retailer, Target, has some of the biggest deals to offer for every shopper.

ALSO READ | Innovation Can Be Anything, Check Out These Tiny Cellphones, You Decide Good Or Bad

Check out the deals offered by Target on Black Friday 2019

1. Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV

According to various reviews, Samsung’s new UHD TV is aa solid performer and has much to offer. Target is offering a $300 price slash on the TV. The Black Friday price for the product now is $599.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy S11 Almost Confirmed To Come With A 120Hz Display

2. Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB

While Apple releases newer successors to its products every year, sometimes there is a chance they fail to be any different than the product before. If you do not mind the older Apple Pencil, then the 2017 Apple iPad Pro model is available at a steal deal during the Black Friday sale at Target. The retailer is also offering 64GB cellular data along with it at just $479.

3. Nikon D3500

Nikon D3500 has been named as one of the best DSLRs for beginners by many reviewers. The deal also contains an 18-55mm lens and 70-300mm along with a bag. The bundle is available at Target for $450 and there is no doubt that this will likely be the first one to get sold out.

ALSO READ | Watch How This Robot Can Carry Groceries And Follow Owners Around Like A Pet Dog

4. Google Home Mini

If Google Assistant is your virtual best friend, then there is no doubt that the new Google Home Mini will be a good buy for you. Regularly available at $49, Target is offering a $24 price slash on the product. One can buy the Google Home Mini at just $25 during the Black Friday Sale.

5. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats is a subsidiary brand of Apple and one can obviously expect quality products. Target is offering an enormous discount on these Beats Wireless Headphones. They are originally priced at $299 but will be available at $179 during the sale.

ALSO READ | Adobe Photoshop Is Now Available To Download On IPad, Here's How