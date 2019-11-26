Innovation Can Be Anything, Check Out These Tiny Cellphones, You Decide Good Or Bad

Technology has evolved over the years and there has been a drastic change in our lives thanks to the advancements in technology. From cellphones to smartphones and from watches to smartwatches - There are a lot of innovations that have been created by various tech giants. But then there are others, some companies that are still hung on feature phones and this particular company takes pride in making some of the tiniest phones around.

''World's smallest phone''

Zanco tiny t1 is the world's smallest phone. This innovation was designed and developed by Zini Mobiles Ltd. The phone is best for joggers, runners, and cyclists as it is pocket-friendly. It has a nano-SIM card slot, fully functional keyboard, microphone to make and receive calls. The phone only weighs 13g. This dwarf phone calls itself "world's smallest phone". It has bluetooth and can store 500 contacts. It has a speaker too on the back. It's a novelty tech for sure but functionality is a whole other thing.

"World's thinnest mobile"

Zanco S-Pen is a unique device. It is a tiny phone in the shape of a pen that features some unusual functions. These functions include a laser pointer, voice changer, bluetooth and more. You can actually make and receive calls on the mobile. It has the phone buttons on the pen itself. Texting on this phone is going to be a tad bit painful so stick to calls, if you have to.

While it is good to look at and probably a conversation starter, but in terms of functionality these tiny tech would hardly stand the test of time, specially given the smartphones we use today do a lot more than just make calls.