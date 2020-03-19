Walmart Senior Hours: Exclusive Shopping Hours For Senior Citizens

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Walmart has decided to cut down its working hours to protect its employees and prevent the spread of the virus. Starting from March 19, 2020, Walmart will only be open from 7 AM to 8:30 PM local time. Shops that open after 7 AM will still continue their normal work hours.

However, Walmart is expecting a rush of shoppers as everyone wants to stock up for the pandemic. So, Walmart has also announced its new Senior Hours, where only senior citizens above the age of 60 can enter and shop in peace.

Walmart Senior Hours

From March 24 to April 28, 2020, Walmart will have a special Senior hour for its elderly customers. Walmart's 5000 plus stores all across the US will have a special hour dedicated to senior citizens above the age of 60. This Walmart Senior Hour will be held every Tuesday, an hour before the shop's official opening time. So, for shops that open at 7 AM, Walmart Senior Hour will begin at 6 AM. During the Walmart Senior Hours, only senior citizens will be allowed entry into the shop.



Walmart will also be restocking its products before every senior hour. However, there will be a maximum limit on how many products you can buy. This limit also applies to Walmart's normal shopping hours. The limit has been imposed to preserve products and prevent a single person from hoarding all basic necessities.

The products that are limited include paper products (especially toilet paper and tissue paper), milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, diapers, water, wipes, baby food, and baby formula. This list was provided by Walmart's executive vice president and chief operating office, Dacona Smith. Moreover, Walmart will also be shutting down its Auto Care Centers during the coronavirus pandemic.

