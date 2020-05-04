Which Shops Will Be Open From Today? Here's Everything To Know

Since the government has announced new guidelines for the lockdown extension till May 17, retailers are expecting to re-open shops and stores from May 4, 2020. However, they have been seeking clarity about the situation from the local authorities. According to reports, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) said that it will have to see how things work out as there is confusion. Moreover, many states have to come up with guidelines and follow the central government’s decision to avoid misinterpretation.

Classification of districts

As India enters another phase of its battle against the Coronavirus, all the districts across the country have been classified for the next few weeks. The government has decided to opt for a district-wise zone classification during the lockdown extension period. A total of 733 districts will be broadly divided into Red Zones, Orange Zones, and Green Zones. This will determine the restrictions on the movement of people and the supply of goods in a region. Moreover, the district administrations will demarcate Containment Zones with Red Zones and Orange Zones with the help of factors including mapping of cases, geographical dispersion, and the boundary of the Containment Zone can be a colony, municipal zone, gram panchayat, villages or blocks.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there were 130 Red Zones in the country on May 1, 2020. The most number of Red Zones were in Uttar Pradesh (19) and Maharashtra (14). The number of Orange and Green Zones was 284 and 319 respectively.

Green Zones

Districts with zero confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the past 21 days.

Red Zones

Districts with various active cases and high doubling rates of confirmed cases

Orange Zones

Districts which are neither Red Zones nor Green Zones.

Which shops will be open from today?

The Red, Orange, or Green Zone classification will determine which shops will be open from today. However, containment areas with Red and Orange Zones will have additional restrictions. Moreover, various activities will be prohibited regardless of the zone. Based on the central government’s directives, here is an overview of what all will be open from today.

What all will be open from today?

Containment areas

People cannot enter or exit from the region.

The movement should be related to the supply of goods and services.

Everything will remain shut.

Red Zones

Cycle, auto-rickshaws, taxis, cabs, public transport, spas, and salons will remain shut.

Four-wheelers including a driver and two passengers, two-wheelers, offices with a third of the staff, and e-commerce for essential services are allowed to open.

Are liquor shops open?

Standalone shops including liquor stores will remain open.

Orange Zones

Four-wheelers including a driver and two passengers, e-commerce for essential and non-essential items are allowed to open.

Buses cannot operate.

Are liquor shops open?

Standalone shops including liquor stores will remain open.

Green Zones

Which shops will be open from today?

All activities are allowed except for those which are prohibited nation-wide.

Moreover, buses can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

