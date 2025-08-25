Should Supplements Be Taken Before Or After Meal? Health Expert Suggests Best Time To Have Vitamin D, Magnesium, Omega-3 And Probiotics

Supplements play an important role in filling nutritional gaps and supporting overall health. However, the timing of when you take them can influence how well your body absorbs and uses these nutrients. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Board-Certified Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, is known for sharing informative videos about health and wellness on social media. In one of his posts, the doctor has suggested the ideal timings to take various supplements.

Magnesium

Magnesium supplements are more often taken for muscle relaxation, nerve function, and better sleep. Because of its calming effects, the doctor suggests taking the tablets in the evening or before bed.

Vitamin D

As per Dr. Saurabh Sethi, the ideal time to take Vitamin D is in the morning. He advises taking the dose with a fat-containing meal as it aids in absorption and will not interfere with sleep. Avoid taking vitamin D late at night, as some people find it can slightly affect sleep.



Representative image

Omega 3

Omega-3 fatty acids are best absorbed when taken with meals that contain healthy fats. Pairing them with your main meals will help absorption and also avoid the ‘fishy aftertaste’ that sometimes occurs if taken on an empty stomach.



Probiotics

As per the medical expert, the best time to take probiotics is in the morning. Probiotics work by delivering live good bacteria to your gut. To protect these beneficial bacteria from stomach acid, it is ideal to take probiotics either first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.



