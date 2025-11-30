Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up About Kiara Advani's Pregnancy And Motherhood, Calls Her 'Superhero'

Actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their first child together in July this year. A few days back, they revealed the little one's name to be Saraayah Malhotra. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in War 2. However, during her pregnancy and after the birth of her baby girl, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has been fully devoted to her family and the latest addition to it. Together, Kiara and Sidharth are enjoying this new phase in their lives as they bring up their daughter.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their daughter in July this year | Iamge: Instagram

Appearing at an event in Mumbai, Sidharth, who was last seen in Param Sundari, released in August, talked about how his wife has been a "superhero" throughout her maternity journey.

The Student Of The Year actor shared, "My daughter being the superstar, my wife being a superhero. The process of just seeing her through the pregnancy and birth is an eye-opening experience for me. You know, men always talk about courage, grit and strength. But women actually demonstrate it when they become mothers. I have seen her (Kiara) go through hormonal and physical changes and now she is being a true superhero taking care of Sarayaah. I am contributing a little bit by changing diapers, or clicking pictures or just keeping the environment happy. But, she is the superhero."

Sidharth malhotra and Kiara Advani maried in 2023 | Image: Instagram

Reportedly, Kiara was signed on to feature in Shakti Shalini in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. However, she was replaced by Aneet Padda of Saiyaara fame. As per reports, her pregnancy was the reason behind her losing the project. After the box office debacle of her big budget action film War 2, she has also reportedly also lost out of Dhoom 4 with Ranbir Kapoor.