Updated 10 March 2026 at 23:42 IST
Stainless Steel, Glass Or Copper: Which Vessel Is Ideal To Store And Drink Water From?
Each vessel or container, be it stainless steel, copper or glass, has its own unique characteristics and, if used properly, can be beneficial for health.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Water contains the most essential nutrients that are important for maintaining a healthy body. However, people often overlook the best way to drink water. Storing water in different types of containers can affect its properties. Steel, glass and copper vessels are commonly used in homes to store drinking water. Each vessel has its own unique characteristics and, if used properly, can be beneficial for health.
Also read: 5 Raita Recipes For Summers
Are you drinking water from a stainless steel container?
Stainless steel glasses and bottles are the most commonly used today. Steel is strong and less prone to rusting. Most importantly, steel does not react with water in any harmful chemical reactions, making it safe for daily use. Steel utensils are also easy to clean and when washed properly, there is less risk of bacterial growth. Therefore, steel is considered a good and reliable choice for drinking water in everyday life.
Advertisement
Benefits of drinking water from a glass
Glass is also considered a good vessel to drink water from. Glass is a neutral material which doesn't alter the taste or quality of the water. Many health experts believe that water stored in glass tastes absolutely pure. Furthermore, glass is free from any chemicals, making it considerably safe. However, glass vessels are fragile and can break if they fall, so handling them with care is essential. With proper hygiene, glass can also be a good choice for storing drinking water.
The tradition of drinking water from a copper vessel
According to Ayurveda, water stored in a copper vessel is considered beneficial for the body. Copper is said to contain mild antibacterial properties, which can help reduce some bacteria present in the water. Generally, it is considered best to drink water after storing it in a copper vessel for 6 to 8 hours. However, excessive use is also not considered healthy, so it should be used in moderation.
Advertisement
Which is the safest option?
For everyday use, both steel and glass are considered safe and convenient options for storing and drinking water from. Water from copper vessels can also be beneficial, but it should be consumed in the right way and in limited quantities. Most importantly, always keep the vessel in which you store water clean. Clean vessels and pure water help keep the body properly hydrated and maintain good health.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 10 March 2026 at 23:42 IST