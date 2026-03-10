Stainless Steel, Glass Or Copper: Which Vessel Is Ideal To Store And Drink Water From?

Water contains the most essential nutrients that are important for maintaining a healthy body. However, people often overlook the best way to drink water. Storing water in different types of containers can affect its properties. Steel, glass and copper vessels are commonly used in homes to store drinking water. Each vessel has its own unique characteristics and, if used properly, can be beneficial for health.

Are you drinking water from a stainless steel container?

Stainless steel glasses and bottles are the most commonly used today. Steel is strong and less prone to rusting. Most importantly, steel does not react with water in any harmful chemical reactions, making it safe for daily use. Steel utensils are also easy to clean and when washed properly, there is less risk of bacterial growth. Therefore, steel is considered a good and reliable choice for drinking water in everyday life.

Stainless steel does not rust and can be used for storing drinking water | Image: Freepik

Benefits of drinking water from a glass

Glass is also considered a good vessel to drink water from. Glass is a neutral material which doesn't alter the taste or quality of the water. Many health experts believe that water stored in glass tastes absolutely pure. Furthermore, glass is free from any chemicals, making it considerably safe. However, glass vessels are fragile and can break if they fall, so handling them with care is essential. With proper hygiene, glass can also be a good choice for storing drinking water.

The tradition of drinking water from a copper vessel

According to Ayurveda, water stored in a copper vessel is considered beneficial for the body. Copper is said to contain mild antibacterial properties, which can help reduce some bacteria present in the water. Generally, it is considered best to drink water after storing it in a copper vessel for 6 to 8 hours. However, excessive use is also not considered healthy, so it should be used in moderation.

Copper is said to contain bacteria that are good for your gut health | Image: Freepik

Which is the safest option?