Tips To Store Food In Summers For Longer Shelf Life

With the arrival of summer, keeping food safe becomes a major challenge. High temperatures and humidity can cause food to spoil quickly, increasing the risk of food poisoning, diarrhea and stomach problems. Proper food storage then becomes not just a necessity but crucial for health.

Also read: Food Items To Include In Your Diet To Stay Cool This Summer

Why does food spoil quickly in summer?

Bacteria multiply rapidly in summer, leading to the formation of toxins in food. Furthermore, high temperature causes fats in food to spoil quickly, leading to odours. Protein-rich foods like milk, pulses and meat break down faster, while moisture also promotes the growth of fungus and yeast. Frequently leaving food out and then refrigerating it also causes it to spoil faster.

Bacteria flourish in warm temperatures and spoil food | Image: Freepik

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10 essential food storage tips

– Keep food in the refrigerator between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius and the freezer around -18 degrees Celsius to reduce bacterial growth.

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– Always keep food covered or in airtight containers. Food spoils quickly in open containers.

Airtight containers prevent food from spoiling | Image: Freepik

– Refrigerate within 2 hours of cooking. However, allow food to cool to room temperature before storing it in the refrigerator to prevent spoilage.

– In summer, storing old and new food in the same place increases the risk of spoilage. Therefore, try not to mix fresh and old stale food together.

– Wash and dry green vegetables, wrap them in a paper towel and store them in the refrigerator. Eat cut fruits immediately or store them in a tight box to prevent spoilage.

– Store vegetables like potatoes, onions and garlic in a cool and dry place. Refrigerating them can cause them to spoil faster.

– In summers, keep meat, fish and eggs in separate containers to prevent contamination and spoilage.

– Even during summers, people reheat food repeatedly. Reheating food more than once compromises both its quality and safety.

– A dirty refrigerator encourages bacteria growth, so it's important to clean the refrigerator once a week.