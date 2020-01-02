10 Travel Hacks That Are Effectively Curated For Women On The Go

Travel can raise the spirits but sometimes also lead to sticky situations or at least inconveniences that could be a dampener. This article discusses interesting solutions to some of the most common issues that women face on the road. If you are setting out on your next trip soon, awareness about these simple travel hacks can make things a whole lot better for you.

1. Place dryer sheets between clothes

This is one of the more common travel hacks for women. You can keep your clothes smelling fresh and clean by placing a dryer sheet between them. If you are going on longer trips, be sure to carry some extra sheets with you.

2. Roll scarves around paper rolls to keep them from wrinkling

Worried that your silk scarves will be creased before you wear them? Keep them stretched and safe by wrapping them around toilet paper rolls.

3. Protect your fragile camera by keeping it in a hard soap case

In case you still use a digital camera and are worried about putting it in the luggage, you can keep it safe by placing it in a hard soap case.

Read | Europe travel guide and essential things to carry for Euro trip

4. Keep your straighteners and curling irons in a potholder

Not only will the holder keep it secure, but it will also make sure that the hot curler does not burn any of your clothes.

5. Hide your cash in lip balm tubes

If you have some emergency cash on you, keep it safe by rolling it up and stashing it in empty lip balm tubes. This will prevent it from getting lost or stolen.

Read | Singapore Travel: Top 5 Kid-friendly Destinations That Are Worthy Of The Hype

6. Attach your money and car keys to a binder clip

For the times you don’t want to carry your purse to places, like the beach, you can attach some emergency cash and your car keys to a binder clip and place it on your belt. This is one of the most widely used travel ideas for women.

7. Keep your necklaces in straws

If you are carrying more than one necklace, there is a chance of them getting tangled in your bag. To prevent that from happening, slip your sleek necklaces through straws to keep them from tangling.

Read | Children's Day Preview: Activities For Kids To Enjoy On The Day

8. Keep rings in medicine boxes

Smaller rings can be stashed in pillboxes so that you don't lose them in your bag.

9. Attach earrings to large buttons

Attach your pair of earrings to a large button so that you can always find both pieces of the pair at the same place.

Read | gift Ideas: Three Best Gifts To Present Your Father This Year

10. Keep your cards together with a paper clip

Keep your business and credit cards together by holding them with a large paper clip.