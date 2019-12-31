Europe Travel Guide And Essential Things To Carry For Euro Trip

Whether you are planning to spend a long weekend in London or want to spend the entire summer in Europe, there are some essential things you need to carry with yourself. When travelling across the country, you will be visiting multiple destinations, diverse cultural experiences and varied activities. To simplify your packing process and to save your time and stress from the task, here we are with an ultimate guide on things to bring in Europe.

ALSO READ: Singapore Travel: Top 5 Kid-friendly Destinations That Are Worthy Of The Hype

Luggage Guide

It is best to start by choosing the right type of luggage. In general, you will have two choices, a wheeled suitcase or a travel backpack. However, each one of these has pros and cons and hence it varies from person to person. Apart from this, aim for a spacious backpack which consists of a lot of pockets to store things.

Clothing and Style guide

Tops

In general, it is advisable to pack light. Try to create outfits according to weather and your travel destination. You can opt for dark coloured jeans with sneakers and a casual t-shirt. Try to mix and match 3-4 t-shirts in different colours. Make sure you also bring a cardigan or sweater as Europe’s weather is constantly changing.

ALSO READ: Best Trekking Spots Near Pune To Go For A Fun Adventure With Friends

Bottoms

What to take for bottoms will depend on which time of year you are visiting Europe. However, you can carry a mix of comfortable and fashionable trousers. Shorts are not much used in Europeans but it can be used as swimming trunks. For women, skirts are the prettiest option and easy to pack. Make sure you bring different lengths that you can wear in different situations.

Accessories

Accessories can make or break your outfit. For long trips, it is good to carry light and stylish accessories. Some of them can be different earrings, bracelets, watches, scarves, sunglasses, etc. For men, who have planned a fancier evening or a dinner date, a tie is a must.

Electronic Guide

It is a vacation and we do not go anywhere without electronics. For an important trip like this, take things like a tablet, E-reader, laptop, camera, outlet plugs, power strips and chargers. European outlets and voltage are different from other countries, so make sure your electronics will fit there and if not, then do carry your personal voltage plug converters to protect your device.

ALSO READ: Indian Tourist Caught On Camera For Climbing Sacred Stupa In Bhutan

ALSO READ: Bhutan: Five Trekking Places In The Country That Will Sooth Your Soul