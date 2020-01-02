3 Best Places To Visit In US In January For A Memorable Trip In 2020

With the commencement of a new year, all one can think of is how to kickstart this year with a memorable trip. However, deciding on an exotic location in January can be quite a task, as winters are at its peak and you do not want to freeze yourself. In order to have an enriching experience this New Year, why not plan a trip to the majestic the United States of America? From breathtaking scenic views to a flamboyant nightlife, the US has it all. So book your tickets and get ready to board the flight to witness the vibe of the US in the month of January.

Best places to visit in the US in January:

Chicago

One of the most popular cities in the United States is the beautiful Chicago city. Located on banks of the Michigan lake, this super cold city is home to some stunning locales and natural wonders. From breathtaking architectural designs to lavish markets, Chicago has it all. In January, Chicago is an ideal tourist destination to visit in the country of America. You can also flaunt your skating skills at the Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon at the Millennium Park.

Las Vegas

An ideal tourist destination in the United States to visit in the month of January is Las Vegas. Las Vegas is popular all over the world for its flamboyant lifestyle and legalised gambling culture. It is often referred to as the ‘gambling capital’ of the world. Visting Las Vegas at least once in a lifetime is on every travel enthusiast's bucket list. The city is an ensemble of nightclubs, casino resorts, and exotic hotels.Tourists from different parts of the world visit Vegas to try their luck at gambling especially during the month of January. With more than 104 casinos in the city, it is truly the gambling hub of the U.S.

Florida

If you are someone who loves to play with snow and enjoy the serene beauty of snow-covered mountains then you need to pay a visit to Florida. Not only will you get to enjoy some quality time with your friends or family, but you can also enjoy the welcoming nature of the city in a major way. The St. Augustine beaches are highly crowded and is among the most happening places to go in Florida during the January winters. Apart from beaches and mountains, there are numerous clubs and uber-cool cafes in the city.

