Paris: Here's A Look At The Places You Must Visit

Paris is often called the dream destination for many. It is heaven on earth which is home to some breathtaking destinations and picturesque architectural design. Paris is the capital of France, and it is an exceptionally popular tourist destination due to the presence of the fascinating Eiffel Tower. Individuals generally go to this captivating city with family or friends to absorb the beauty of Paris. But why to restrict the charm of Paris by only visiting it when you are in a good space. Instead, you visit Paris when are going through a hard time emotionally or probably recovering over the agony of a broken heart. The gorgeousness of Paris can make you forget all your pain and make you alive once again. Amongst countless places you can visit in Paris, take a look at the must-visit ones here.

Also Read: Wondering About Best Places To Go In Asia During December? Here Are Our Picks

Eiffel Tower

The entire world is aware of this wonderous tower built by Gustave Eiffel, which stands at an astounding height of 905 feet above the ground. The Eiffel Tower is amidst the tallest towers ever made across the globe. This stunning location is a must-visit. In fact, travellers from all around the world visit Paris just to see the iconic Tower. Don't forget click pictures while you look at the scintillating Eiffel Tower, which shines at night with zillions of lights glowing all over it.

Also Read: From Tbilisi To Montaluce Winery: Take A Look At Top 5 Places To Visit In Georgia

Palace of Versailles

Another must-visit tourist destination in Paris is the regal Palace of Versailles. The ancient Palace holds a very significant place in the history of France. It is a lavish Palace, which holds some breathtaking artworks by several established artists. The Halls mirrors, Musical Fountain Shows and Queens Chamber are must-visit areas in the Royal Palace of Versailles. The Palace opens from 9 am to 6:30 pm.

Also Read: Lucknow, The City Of Nawabs, Has Some Historical Places That Are A Must-visit

Moulin Rouge

Remember the popular Hollywood movie Moulin Rouge starring Nicole Kidman in the lead role? Well, the movie was inspired by an actual destination under the same name. Moulin Rouge is a highly famous tourist destination in Paris, which is an ancient cabaret theatre located at Montmarte highland. You can only visit this place during the night from 9 pm to 1 am and enjoy the grand and galore of the alluring dancers, forgetting about all your life's stress.

Also Read: Honeymoon In Europe: Check These Ideal Offbeat Places To Go On Your Honeymoon