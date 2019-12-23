The Three Best Salad Places In Mumbai That You Must Check Out

Gone are the days when a healthy salad was considered food for the boring and dull. Today, with the vegan charm working in all parts of the world, a healthy salad has become a perfect go-to option. Whether it is your snack time or lunchtime, salads can never get too much. When it comes to Mumbai, the city has many healthy and unhealthy food dishes to try. There are some great places in the city offering salads which are not only good for the mind but are also quite delicious. Here are some of the best salad places in Mumbai.

1) Sante Spa Cuisine

This chic and modern restaurant is located in BKC. This place is great with its many healthy and wholesome food dishes. Their Kale salad is one dish out of the many that one must try. It is full of healthy ingredients that are great for your mind, body, and soul. The whole experience in this fine dining restaurant is pleasant and quiet.

2) Ministry Of Salads

When it comes to salads in the city it is impossible not to include this chic yet petite eatery. The place is full of people enjoying various types of salads. They serve many different types of salads and also allow their customers to make their own salads. It is considered to be one of the best salad places in Mumbai.

READ: Bizzare Salads: Old Atlanta Cookbook Revealing Recipes For 'Coca-Cola Salad' And 'Congealed Potato Salad' Leave Foodies Around The World Shook

3) Sequel

This is another great place in Mumbai when it comes to a full bowl of salad. This chic and exotic place in Kala Ghoda has recently opened up. The place has been doing great and has customers walking in and out all the time. Their salad bowl is full of exotic veggies and nuts. It is also considered to be one of the best salad places in Mumbai and serves some great drinks to go along with your dishes too.

READ:Salad Recipe | Try Making This Chilled Indian Udon Noodles Salad Easily At Home

READ:Mumbai Food: Here’s Where You Have To Go Right Away To Taste The Best Authentic Chinese