Things To Do In Connaught Place: 3 Bakeries In Delhi To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings

Travel

Things to do in Connaught Place: Here are some of the best bakeries which you must consider visiting in Delhi. Read more to know about these places.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
things to do in Connaught Place

Delhi is known for its food and tourism. However, the capital city also houses some of the best bakeries. Bakeries like Creme N Crisp and La Baguette - The Imperial are famous their sweet cravings. Let us take a look at some of the places in Connaught Place to satisfy your sweet tooth.

3 Best bakeries in Connaught Place

Wenger's

Wenger is one of the best places to visit if you want to satisfy your sweet cravings. However, there is no seating arrangement and only take away is the only option. Take a look at their famous Banana and Toffee waffle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wenger’s (@wengersconfectionery) on

Theobroma

Donuts, cakes and different varieties of sweets are available at Theobroma. Currently, they also have some Christmas discount offers which you can avail. The sweets come at quite a reasonable cost. It also has indoor seating arrangement. You must try their Truffle Brownie and Blueberry Cheesecake which is one of the famous dishes. You should consider visiting this place after your meals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Theobroma Patisserie India (@theobromapatisserie) on

Sweet Truth

Sweet Truth is one of the popular bakeries in Connaught Place. Cheesecake, Red velvet cakes are their specialty. They have sweets, especially while Christmas and New Years. Their Instagram videos are just mouth-watering. Recently they also held a contest where they asked people for their most favourite Christmas memory based on which they will recommend a sweet dish.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sweet Truth (@sweettruth_india) on

ALSO READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Sensitivity Program For Boys In Schools

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sweet Truth (@sweettruth_india) on

 

