Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Sensitivity Program For Boys In Schools

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party founder Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, announced that the Delhi government, under the Mahila Suraksha Abhiyan had taken steps to make the National capital a safer place for women. The Delhi CM took to Twitter to talk about the details of the plan.

Increasing sensitivity amongst boys

CM Kejriwal said that 22 lakh children from all schools in New Delhi took part in this scheme. He admitted that law and order in Delhi have to be fixed, with better CCTV facilities and street lights. The CM went on to add that the mindset of the society also needed to change so that women in Delhi can leave their house at night without any fear.

In a following tweet, CM Kejriwal said that "the boys swore that they will respect women, will not abuse or mistreat a girl," whereas the girls will go back to their house and make their brother take the same oath and also make a pact that if he ever misbehaves with a girl, then she will break her relationship with him forever.

लड़कों ने शपथ ली कि वे महिलाओं का सम्मान करेंगे, किसी लड़की के साथ दुर्व्यवहार या दुराचार नहीं करेंगे



The program was announced on December 13 in a press conference in order to sensitize boys in their adolescence so that they are more thoughtful and don't harass women. Giving the reason behind launching the program, he had said, ""By doing so, at least every boy will be bound to think about the safety of women and will understand his responsibility and in his mind, he will ensure that he does not take any wrong step...There is a big and important conversation around the safety of women and everyone is worried. The Delhi government is worried about the security of the women of our families, and this is a subject where everyone has to come together."

