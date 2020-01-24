Norway Travel Tips That Will Help You With Local Transportation In The Country

Norway is a country that is blessed with splendid natural beauty. Transportation in Norway is not just about going from one place to another, it also is a great way to explore the country. Modern technology and conveniences have made it easier to get around in Norway. These days, trains, boats, roads and a network of large and small airports have all made it easier to travel around the country.

Flying around in Norway

Norway has more than fifty airports. Almost all the large cities and towns have an airport for international and domestic flights. Most tourists arrive at Oslo airport. Domestic flights are a great option for those seeking to make the most of their time in Norway on a tight schedule with remote places to explore like North Cape and Svalbard.

Chasing The Northern Lights In Norway? Here's What You Should Keep In Mind

Hitchhike your way in Norway

If you’re low on budget and still want to explore the culture and the beautiful scenery of Norway, hitchhiking might be the best option for you. If you do, it is better if you bring a tent with you which will give you the flexibility to sleep wherever you manage to get a ride to. If you’re having trouble getting a ride, you can hang out at gas stations or truck stops and try to get a ride on a truck as truck drivers are usually happy with the company.

1,000-year-old Viking Ship Discovered Buried Next To Church In Norway

Travelling by Ferry

The only way to visit many of the isolated islands of Norway is by ferry. The ferries offer a scenic view of the country's beautiful fjords. All the ferries that make the voyage vary in age and style, but they all include a cafeteria and restaurant. Most ferries accommodate motor vehicles, but some coastal services allow only foot passengers and cyclists, as do the lake streamers.

Travel like locals

If you want to travel like a local in Norway, there are many options available for you. You can explore fjords in a public transport bus, take the subway to enjoy nature in snowy Oslo. You can also take a ride in The Bergen Railway. It is one of the most famous and popular train rides in the world. If Bergen Railway isn’t enough for you, you can take the train across the Arctic Circle. It is one of few train rides in the world that lets you cross the polar circle.

Solo Travel: Things To Keep In Mind For A Perfect Getaway To Norway

Norway by Taxi

Taxi rides in Norway are a bit expensive. Thanks to efficient public transport, they can be easily avoided. Taxi stands are not difficult to spot in cities; you can also get a cab in the street or can order one by phone. Oslo Taxi offers service in the capital, and Norges Taxi is found in several cities.