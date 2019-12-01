Chasing The Northern Lights In Norway? Here's What You Should Keep In Mind

Getting a chance to view the Northern Lights is a magical experience. For those unknown to this spectacular phenomenon, Northern lights, also known as Aurora, is a natural display of light in the sky seen in higher altitude areas. These colourful beams of light are formed when certain particles from the sun are trapped in the Earth's magnetic field.

ALSO READ | Kochi: Here Are Popular And Beautiful Cafes To Visit When In City

There are many places where one can view the Northern Lights. Some of them include Iceland, Alaska, Canada, Northern Sweden, Finland, Greenland, Tasmania, New Zealand and Norway. In polar regions, one can view Northern Lights on any dark night.

ALSO READ | Sikkim: Fun Things To Do And Places To Explore In This Northeastern State

However, many consider Norway an economical as well as an ideal place to catch a view of the Northern Lights. The landscapes of Norway have an added benefit. The waves coming from the Gulf also makes the temperature of the place bearable even if it is in the Arctic Circle.

Best time to view Northern Lights in Norway

The ideal time to see the Northern Lights in Norway is during winter since there are more hours of darkness. It is essential that the region to be dark for viewing the Northern Lights. However, the best months in which you can plan your trip is from September to October. Even if there are not many hours of darkness, there is a considerable increase in solar activity which affects Northern Lights.

ALSO READ | Tea Garden: Various Tea Gardens In India You Must Visit

The best time to see the Northern Lights is between November and February. These months also have the longest dark hours in a day in Norway.

ALSO READ | Kolkata: Things To Do To Experience The Essence Of The City

Tips to know before visiting Norway to view the Northern Lights