Solo Travel: Things To Keep In Mind For A Perfect Getaway To Norway

A solo trip can turn out to be the most memorable outings. A solo trip to Norway can prove to be one of the most adventurous trips in Europe. You can meet plenty of locals, adore and learn the culture and later venture into the rural areas to enjoy nature as a true solo traveller. You are free to go where you want to go, see what you want to and sample the aspects of the culture that you are interested in. Here are few tips for a solo travel trip to Norway:

Tips for travelling solo to Norway

Where to stay

If you are social traveller, it would be better to crash at local hostels, B&Bs, smaller hotels or shared living spaces, such as Airbnb flatshares. Norway also offers a wide variety of accommodation options. While the country is known for being expensive, you can make your solo travel cheaper by bringing a tent with you. In Norway, you can camp anywhere for free, as long as you get the property owner’s permission. If you don’t have a tent, you can easily find cabins for hire.

Sami Camp close to Tromsø in Norway... have a great night everyone... keep safe...❤️ pic.twitter.com/1uwZEJBTfQ — Liz M Kline 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@BklineBetty) October 8, 2017

When to go

If you wish to experience snow sports, visit the country during winter. Otherwise, summer is probably the best to season to visit the country, especially if you are on your own. While Norway can be very cosy in winter, with the snow outside and darkness falling early in the day, it is also a time where most Norwegians focus on family, good friends and cosying up inside. This might help you in connecting with the local people.

Popular activities

Choose day tours or overnight trips, and take part in a variety of activities along the way. With hiking, kayaking and fjord safaris, you get to choose how you want to spend your time. If you’re mesmerised by the clear, cold waters of the fjords, a water safari is an ideal tour to take. From beautiful bays to sheltered islands or slicing through narrow sounds, Norway offers many getaway places.

No better way to spend a long weekend than on a Fjord safari in Flam, Norway with my siblings! What a beautiful country and a special time together. ⁦@visitnorway⁩ ⁦@visitflam⁩ pic.twitter.com/WqVbB2LRbb — Holly Marcolina (@hollymarcolina) May 27, 2019

