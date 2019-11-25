7 Wonders Of The World: Plan A Trip To These Destinations In Just 31 Days

Today's world holds testimony to some of history's finest moments - from monuments built in tribute to reigning monarchs to naturally-formed architectural wonders. The United Nations Organisation has come up with a list of such seven beauties which are the ultimate examples of craftsmanship. For those who want to see all the 7 Wonders of the World but are running on a tight schedule, here is how they can make the impossible possible.

The Taj Mahal, India

Assuming one is an Indian, the 7 Wonders of the World tour should ideally start from The Taj Mahal. Situated in Agra, The Taj Mahal was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. It is just three kilometres from Delhi. One can also cover the historic city of Delhi together with its lip-smacking food. Agra and The Taj Mahal can be covered in two days. The next destination from here is The Great Wall of China. A direct flight from Delhi reaches Beijing in two-three hours.

The Great Wall of China, China

Built by emperor Qin Shi Huang, The Great Wall of China is a marvellous creation. A trivia for travel lovers; The Great Wall is visible even from the Moon. One can also gorge on the world-famous Chinese cuisine and enjoy the culture for three days which is more than enough. The third destination of the 7 Wonders tour will be The Rose City of Petra in Jordan. A direct flight from China to Jordan takes roughly eight-nine hours.

The Rose City of Petra, Jordan

Up till now, one must have roughly covered 10-12 days out of the timeline of 31. The Rose City of Petra and Jordan together can be covered within a day visiting just the highlights of the place. From here one needs to go to Rome to view the magnificent Colosseum from the 7 Seven Wonders of the World. It takes three hours approximately to reach Rome from Jordan in a direct flight.

The Colosseum, Rome

The Roman Colosseum used to serve as a gladiator arena and has inspired many modern constructions of amphitheatre. Besides the Colosseum, Rome has a lot more to offer; picturesque cafes, amazing Italian cuisine, and pizza-making workshops. There is also the Trevi Fountain where tourists from all over the world come to make a wish. The next stop in the 7 Wonders of the World tour is Chichen Itza in Mexico. Three flights from Rome to Mexico City leave every week and take 13-14 hours.

Chichen Itza (Yucatan Peninsula), Mexico

Chichen Itza is a Mayan ruin which served as an economic and political hub of the Mayan civilisation. The most familiar site is El Caracol, a sophisticated astronomical observatory. From Mexico, the next destination of the 7 Wonders of the World tour is Christ the Redeemer in Rio De Janeiro. Mexico City to Rio De Janeiro is a 12 hour-long flight.

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

The trek to the Christ statue gets covered in one day. One can also spend a lazy afternoon at the beach after the long trek up the hill or go dancing and soaking up the Brazilian culture. The tour of the 7 Wonders of the World is almost at the end with the last one being in South America itself. Inca citadel in Machu Picchu is the last wonder. From Rio De Janeiro, Machu Picchu can be reached by flight in eight and a half hours. Train or bus journey takes approximately 13 hours.

Inca citadel, Machu Pichhu

Situated in the country of Peru, the trek to this wonderful site can be quite taxing. Situated amidst the Andes Mountain, this Peruvian wonder was unknown to the world until 1911. Hence, one needs to plan a day of rest post the trek. However, the view no doubt makes up for the pain. It can also be reached by train from Cusco or helicopter. The tour of the 7 Wonders of the World ends here.

