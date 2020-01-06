Places For Skydiving In India That Every Adventure Seeker Should Check Out

If you like the concept of free-falling and then letting gravity take its course while you have adrenaline surging through the body, then skydiving is for you. Skydiving is an established adventure sport around the world and is in its nascent stage in India. If you think you need a passport to fulfil your wish to skydive then you might want to rethink.

Places for skydiving in India

There are many places where you will be able to skydive in India and not have to go abroad to make your wish come true. These places are perfectly safe and licensed. Check out the list below.

Aamby Valley, Maharashtra

This spot is said to be the best skydiving spot in the country. If you wish to experience Tandem jump then this place is perfect for you. If one is an experienced and avid skydiver then this place also offers membership which will allow skydiving all year round. 10,000 feet Tandem jump is their speciality. There lies a training session of an hour or so before the jump with an instructor who will explain the dos and don'ts regarding skydiving. After the briefing, the plane will take the participant and the instructor to 10,000 feet from where both of them will take the plunge. The joyous ride in the air is of about 40-45 mins till their feet will reach the ground. The cost of tandem jump varies from ₹20,000-25,000 depending on the day of the week.

Deesa, Gujarat

The Sports Authorities of India has recognized the scenic lakeside city of Deesa's potential as a certified drop zone for skydiving. It is the country's first skydiving sport that allows participants to tandem jump as well as static jump. Static jump is where the participant jumps without the instructor and receives training for 1.5 days prior to the jump. During the static jump, the parachute deploys immediately after the skydiver takes the leap. The height of fall is 3,000-4,000 feet and the cost for the Tandem jump is 33,500 rupees whereas for the static jump it is ₹16,500.

Dhana, Madhya Pradesh

The serene town of Dhana is located in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. This place has an airstrip where various operators organize skydiving camps for people who love an adrenaline rush. The free-fall time here is comparatively lesser than other spots of the country but one can take in the vast stretches of the landscape while flying down. Both, tandem jump and static jump are available from ₹10,000 feet at a cost of ₹37,000 and ₹24,000 respectively.

