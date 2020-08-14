Craving Vacay? Go On A Virtual Tour Of India With Airbnb To Fulfill Your Wanderlust

Airbnb launched its Online Experiences in April after wanderlusts missed travelling opportunities due to the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Airbnb Online Experience migrates the platform’s experiences from in-person to online through which people can unlock unprecedented access to inspiring hosts across the world.

They get the chance to connect with new people and be given the opportunity to travel virtually, all from the comfort of their own living room. Airbnb has now curated a list of five Online Experiences for the upcoming weekend as the nation gears up to celebrate its 74th Independence Day. It provides an opportunity to fulfil your wanderlust and travel from the comfort of your living room.

Pink City of Jaipur

The interactive storytelling adventure offers the opportunity to explore Jaipur virtually through pictures and videos that will transport you to the 16th century. The 90-minutes travel experience will let you virtually visit the grandeur of palaces and forts of Maharajas and get up close and personal with the beauty and magic of the Pink City.

Street Art

Another 90-minutes one-of-a-kind Online Experience will let you celebrate India’s art and colourful festivals. You will get to discover and dive into India’s vivid mural culture and learn about the symbolism of these artworks, and the meaningful cultural stories behind their making.

Flavours of India

The two hours of Online Experience will let you explore the rich flavours of Indian cuisine and learn to make some delicious food. From flavourful curries to aromatic rice along with healthy and tasty Indian bread, you’ll learn about time-honoured techniques and cooking tips that can make all the difference.

Taj Mahal - a symbol of love

This Online Experience will take you through a virtual walk to enter the world of history and visit one of the seven wonders of the world. On this guided tour, your host will take you to different parts of the Taj Mahal while talking about the king and labourers who built this phenomenal monument. In the 90-minutes duration, you will also be visiting Agra Fort and Baby Taj Mahal, all from the comfort of your home.

Taste of India

Celebrate India’s desi culture with a cup of hot chai and delicious samosas and immerse yourself in India’s love for food and the aroma of spices with this Online Experience. This 60-minutes experience offers you the chance to learn the history and art of Indian cooking with a host.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

