Planning A Vacay? Check Out These 5 Beautiful Airbnb Properties To Rekindle With Nature

As travel restrictions across the country have started to ease, Indian are gearing up for their next retreat after spending weeks under strict lockdown. Airbnb India has curated a list of top eco-friendly and green homes in serene destinations across the country to help traveller’s plan their next road trip.

In the midst of forest

The destination properties range from the panoramic views of the snowy peaks in Manali in the north to the peaceful backwaters of Kerala in the south. Walnut Grove Tree House and Spa is one such property in Uttarakhand, located at a few kilometres away from Mussoorie. It is in the midst of the forest and makes the perfect destination for nature lovers. The indoor spa and jacuzzi coupled open balconies make this Airbnb the perfect getaway.

Nature lovers' paradise

Another breathtaking abode is Dalhousie Retreat located on the Bakrota Hills which provides a view of the valley and the Pir Panjal range. Guests can indulge in an array of activities such as treks, cookouts, mountain and forest trails. Dalhousie Retreat is around 200 kilometres from Amritsar, Punjab and is sure to appeal to the traveller.

Read: Airbnb Introduces New Cancellation Policy Worth $250 Million Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Serene and secluded

La Belle Vie, a cosy and comfortable house made with natural stone and reclaimed wood, is just 100 meters to the famed Naukuchiatal Lake and around 280 km from Dehradun. The serene view from the suites complements the quiet natural surroundings to satisfy wanderlust. Travellers can indulge in an array of recreational activities such as boating, paragliding, trekking and nature walks that are perfect for the Indian explorer.

Amidst the snowy peaks

Luxurious Cottage amidst the mountains is nestled on the banks of river ‘Beas’ in Old Manali, about 280 km from Chandigarh. This Airbnb property boasts luxurious wooden panelled rooms with modern amenities, a kitchenette, and an attached private balcony. Every room opens to a panoramic view of the scenic landscapes. It is best suited for ones looking to spend some quality time in the Himalayas away from the hustle and bustle of the city life.

Backwater bliss

Backwater Facing Home in Kodamthuruth, Kerala, is located in a quiet village between Alleppey and Cochin. The rustic feel of the family-run homestay coupled with the local flavourful food is sure to give guests a taste of Kerala. It is 190 km away from Thiruvananthapuram and a perfect destination for your first road trip.

Airbnb is one of the world’s largest marketplaces for unique places to stay, offering over 7 million accommodations and 40,000 handcrafted activities, all powered by local hosts. With more than half a billion guest arrivals to date, and accessible in 62 languages across 220+ countries and regions, Airbnb promotes people-to-people connection, community and trust around the world.

Read: Missing Vacay? These 7 Travel Destinations Are Reopening To International Tourists

Read: Virat Kohli Talks About 2 Favourite Holiday Destinations Abroad With Anushka Sharma