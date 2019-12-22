Amsterdam: A To-do List For A Life-altering Experience In The City

The city of Amsterdam is a perfect blend of modern and traditional cultures. The city is alive, vibrant and full of life with an abundance of scenic landscapes. Amsterdam, the picturesque capital of the Netherlands is well-known for its canal system and traditional 17th-century Golden Age era houses. The city has an artistic heritage and is known for its museums. Amsterdam is a bicycle-friendly city with many cycling paths spread across the city. Cycling as a daily commute plays a huge role in the lives of the people as well as the culture of Amsterdam. You can never get enough of the city, but if your time is limited to a few days, here’s a list of things you must do while you visit Amsterdam.

Canal Cruise

Amsterdam is known for its canal systems and is a network of canals. Many tour operators in Amsterdam have a boat that usually departs from Centraal. Though the bicycles are very famous in Amsterdam; the canal cruise is the best way to see the city at your leisure. In the evening, there are luxurious boats that serve dinner and cocktail with a live jazz band on board as well.

ALSO READ: Top Thrilling Things To Do In Vietnam For An Awe-inspiring Vacation

Visit the museums

Amsterdam houses some of the most beautiful museums with a plethora of artworks. The Rijksmuseum pays homage to one of the world’s largest collection of artworks and artefacts. The famous painting Night Watch by Rembrandt van Rijn as well as the works of notable Dutch painters have been displayed in the museum. The Van Gogh Museum is reserved exclusively for the works of one of the most influential paints of The Netherland, Vincent van Gogh. The museum has the world’s biggest collection of artwork by the artist.

ALSO READ: Sikkim: Fun Things To Do And Places To Explore In This Northeastern State

Anne Frank’s House

Though the house of Anne Frank has been turned into a museum, it is necessary to mention that the monument holds significant importance, which makes it a must-see. The building is the actual house of Anne Frank where the Jewish girl wrote her globally renowned diary. The 17th-century canal house is a reminder of the horrors faced by Anne Frank and her family during World War 2. The front of the house has been made into a museum, however, the annexe in the back of the house has been preserved to demonstrate the life of Anne and the families she hid with.

ALSO READ: Bhutan: Here Are The Top Things To Do When You Visit This Happy Country

Johan Cruijff ArenA Stadium Tour

The Johan Cruijff ArenA Stadium is Netherland’s largest stadium, with a seating capacity of almost 60,000 guests. The stadium is located in the southeast of Amsterdam and is the home of the Ajax football team. The tour provides the visitors with a look at the hall of fame, the official changing rooms of the players, as well as a, peek into how the world-class stadium operates. The visit to the stadium is said to give its visitors a taste of the culture of Amsterdam.

ALSO READ: Mongolia: Five Things To Do When You Visit This Quaint Country