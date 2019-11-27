Top Thrilling Things To Do In Vietnam For An Awe-inspiring Vacation

Vietnam is a mind-blowing travel destination that is situated in Southeast Asia. Clad with lush greenery, golden sand beaches and Buddhist shrines, Vietnam is famous for its rich culture and tradition. From the picturesque view of Sam mountain and Halong Bay, the place attracts thousands of tourists every year. So, here are all the super-fun things to do in Vietnam that will make your trip invigorating.

Kayaking in Halong Bay

Also, known as the 'Descending dragons', the bay is scattered all over with its lush greenery. You can enjoy the natural beauty of the place or cruise in the Chinese junk or go kayaking in the Halong Bay. Don't miss to explore the floating villages or simply go bird watching. The cruise charges vary according to the services offered.

Cruising in the Mekong Delta

You will get to explore the rustic rural landscapes of the country and this forms one of the most amazing things to do in Vietnam. Cruising through the creek and Mekong Delta is one of the most popular things to do in Vietnam. Not to mention the cuisine that you will get to taste as you cruise through the scenic landscape. The cruise service is offered from sunrise to sunset.

Crawling through the Cu Chi Tunnel

Cu Chi is famous for its stunning tunnel network, which is known to be built during the French and American War. The long tunnel network is known to be constructed for communication purpose. Many of these tunnel networks have been expanded and opened for tourists. You can actually get to experience the bygone days and will add to your memories and this one of the most adventurous things to do in Vietnam. The opening hours are from 7:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the evening.

Enjoy the musical extravaganza at Saigon Opera House

If you are a music lover, visiting the Saigon Opera House and enjoying the music should be one of the things to do in Vietnam. You will not only get to explore the extravaganza music but you can also gawk at the superb French Colonial design. You can watch the mesmerising Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra shows and Opera shows. The opening hours are from 12 am to 11:59 pm.

Hiking and Cycling at Mai Chau

Mai Chau is a rustic countryside place, situated far away from the hustle and bustle of Hanoi. The rolling paddy fields, the lush greenery peaks and the traditional roof houses attract tourists from all around the world. You can hike up the hills to get a picturesque view or simply go cycling through the villages and get an insight into the culture of Vietnam.

