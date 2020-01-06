Art Exhibitions In 2020 Around The World That Are A Must-visit For Art Lovers

The outstanding thing about big museum shows is that they can transcend the objects themselves to become global cultural phenomena. One may not be in Paris for the Louvre’s record-breaking Leonardo da Vinci show but would have certainly heard of the waiting list and the multiple debates that go around the show.

If you plan to visit various cities like New York, Paris, Madrid and much more, here is an art exhibition list of the biggest and most influential shows of 2020. And if you are unable to visit these art exhibitions of 2020 you could wait for a few months they will be live on their social media handle.

Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry Between East and West at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Feb. 19–May 30 - Louvre Abu Dhabi set out to achieve a show of more than 130 historic objects from various cities like France, Iraq, Spain, and Syria will tell the story of knighthood in the medieval ages. The artworks of these objects have been culled from a series of French museums including France’s national museum of the Middle Ages in Paris, the Musée de Cluny, and they combine objects in the permanent collection of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.

Marina Abramović: After Life at the Royal Academy of Arts

Sept. 26–Dec. 8 - This solo exhibition will be Abramović’s first major survey in the United Kingdom and more astounding, the Royal Academy’s first female solo show in its 250 years of history. Often as much, when someone spends more than 730 hours staring at strangers in the Museum of Modern Art, it is hard to forget it. But Abramović’s 50 year-career has involved in so much more than mere endurance, and the survey will include photos, video, and work she has specifically made for the exhibition that has nothing to do with performance.

Gego at the Guggenheim

Oct. 9–March 21 - Gertrud Goldschmidt (1912-1994), who went by the name Gego, is well known for her hanging wire sculptures. At the work’s best, its spidery lines and disorienting asymmetry gave viewers the impression of having tripped and stumbled into a computer simulation. She produced much more than sculpture, and the Guggenheim’s retrospective, which will include about 200 artworks from her very long, storied career, should have something in store for everyone.

