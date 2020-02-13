Bachelorette Party Ideas: Beach Destinations & Other Popular Places To Plan Your Party

A female bachelorette party is also known as a Hen's party. The party is hosted by the friends of the bride-to-be before her wedding day. It is a day celebrated with lots of enthusiasm and galore by the Bachelorette and her close pals before she gets hitched for life.

Talking about bachelorette party ideas, generally, women opt for a poolside or theme party. But one of the most popular Bachelorette party's are those which are organised near the scenic beachside with a mesmerising view.

Even though India has a plethora of stunning sites which are ideal for throwing a Bachelorette party, going out of the nation to celebrate some last days before tieing the knot, with friends has an altogether different vibe to it. Lets us look at at some beach destinations which serve as an ideal destination for a Bachelorette party outside India.

Beach destinations near India that are perfect for Bachelorette party

Bachelorette Party in Thailand

Image Credit: Amazing Thailand Instagram

Thailand is the hub of Bachelor or Bachelorette parties across the globe. The country is famous for its breathtaking beach view and flamboyant lifestyle. The city of Bangkok can be the perfect place to host your Bachelorette party in Thailand. There are 'n' number of party planners in Bangkok, who can literally plan your bachelorette party in Thailand in a matter of a few hours.

Bachelorette party in Sri Lanka

Image Credit: Gayan Wickramaratne Instagram

Be it a Bachettore party at Ballys Casino or a beachside bachelorette party in Sri Lanka's Hikkaduwa, the country is home to some ideal destinations for a potentially super-cool bachelorette party for your last few days as a single person. While talking about Bachelorette party in Sri Lanka, there is no way we fail to mention Hikkaduwa.

The place is popular for its lavish beach parties and exotic food. The dance floor is always full. It is a great place to enjoy thoroughly in the company of your girl friends.

Bachelorette Party in Dubai

Image Credit: Dubai Instagram

If you are planning to go out of the country for celebrating your Bachelorette Party, then a trip to Dubai is something you should absolutely take. Dubai is a paradise for those who wish to spend some fun-time with their friends. Not only can you organise a Hen's party at the beachside, but also opt for a cruise or yacht party with your friends. A boho or Hawaiian themed bachelorette party is something you can definitely consider in Dubai for a memorable night.

