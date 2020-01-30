'The Bachelor' Fame Colton Underwood And Cassie's Adorable Pictures Should Not Be Missed

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood's season was one of the most successful seasons of the American reality show. The Bachelor as a show has a massive fan-base across the globe, and fans of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise are called the Bachelor Nation. When Colton Underwood was announced as The Bachelor, Bachelor Nation was filled with enthusiasm as to whom he will choose to be his prospective wife.

The 23rd season of The Bachelor was filled with high voltage drama. From contestants voluntarily quitting the show to Colton sending both Tayshia Adams and Hannah G home at the last stage. It was extremely entertaining, and fans couldn't have asked for more.

However, what grabbed the audience's attention the most was the fact that Colton Underwood chose Cassie over the other 22 girls in the show. The BIP star's heart was all out for Cassie, irrespective of her not being ready for marriage, Colton proposed to her on an International platform.

Rest as they say is history, Cassie and Colton Underwood are together since and are quite inseparable now. The much-in-love couple keeps pleasing their fans by posting some adorable pictures of them on social media. Take a look at some aww-worthy photos of The Bachelor couple.

Colton Underwood and Cassie's adorable pictures

Cassie wrapped in Colton's arms

Colton Underwood and Cassie seal it with a kiss

Cassie and 'The Bachelor' Colton having a fun-time

Cassie and Colton are all smiles for each other

Cassie and Colton can't take their eyes off each other

